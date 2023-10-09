Week 5’s final game pits the Green Bay Packers (2-2) against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) on Monday Night Football. Below, we listed our favorite same game parlay for the Packers vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Packers vs. Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

SGP (+442): Jordan Love Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-104), Davonte Adams Anytime Touchdown (-112), Josh Jacobs 65+ Rushing Yards (-218)

After throwing six touchdown passes and zero interceptions in the first two games, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has come back to life the last two weeks with two touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Love’s biggest problem is his accuracy, as the Packers’ fourth-year player is last in the NFL with a 56.1 completion percentage among quarterbacks who have started at least two games.

However, Love should be in line for a bounceback game against a Raiders’ defense that allows opposing quarterbacks to complete 70.7 percent of passes and eight passing touchdowns.

The Raiders passing offense can be described with one phrase: throw the ball to Davante Adams. In four games, Adams has 50 targets, including 33 in his last two games. Adams’ per-game averages are eight catches for 99 yards and .75 touchdowns.

With Adams playing his former team, expect Adams to receive 10+ targets, with the Raiders force-feeding their star player so he can reach the end zone.

In the Raiders’ backfield, Josh Jacobs has yet to rush for over 65+ yards in a game this season. Remember that Jacobs led the NFL in rushing in 2022.

However, Jacobs is improving from his slow start, with rushing totals of 62 and 58 in Weeks 3 and 4. Jacobs now faces a Packers defense that surrenders the second-most rushing yards per game (155.3). Jacobs gets back on track on Monday Night Football.

