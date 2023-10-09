NFL News and Rumors

Packers vs. Raiders Same Game Parlay: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love

Week 5’s final game pits the Green Bay Packers (2-2) against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) on Monday Night Football. Below, we listed our favorite same game parlay for the Packers vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Packers vs. Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Packers vs. Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

SGP (+442): Jordan Love Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-104), Davonte Adams Anytime Touchdown (-112), Josh Jacobs 65+ Rushing Yards (-218)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs
Oct 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After throwing six touchdown passes and zero interceptions in the first two games, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has come back to life the last two weeks with two touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Love’s biggest problem is his accuracy, as the Packers’ fourth-year player is last in the NFL with a 56.1 completion percentage among quarterbacks who have started at least two games.

However, Love should be in line for a bounceback game against a Raiders’ defense that allows opposing quarterbacks to complete 70.7 percent of passes and eight passing touchdowns.

The Raiders passing offense can be described with one phrase: throw the ball to Davante Adams. In four games, Adams has 50 targets, including 33 in his last two games. Adams’ per-game averages are eight catches for 99 yards and .75 touchdowns.

With Adams playing his former team, expect Adams to receive 10+ targets, with the Raiders force-feeding their star player so he can reach the end zone.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
Jul 31, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the Raiders’ backfield, Josh Jacobs has yet to rush for over 65+ yards in a game this season. Remember that Jacobs led the NFL in rushing in 2022.

However, Jacobs is improving from his slow start, with rushing totals of 62 and 58 in Weeks 3 and 4. Jacobs now faces a Packers defense that surrenders the second-most rushing yards per game (155.3). Jacobs gets back on track on Monday Night Football.

Bet on MNF SGP (+442)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Packers Raiders
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs

Packers vs. Raiders Monday Night Football Props: Josh Jacobs Among Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Packers vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs
How To Watch Packers vs. Raiders On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore logos
Baltimore Sports Fans Commiserate Over Orioles And Ravens Collapses Over The Weekend
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH: Colts' Rookie Anthony Richardson Launches 60-Yard Jump Pass With Ease
Report: Indianapolis Colts Will Be Without QB Anthony Richardson For At Least 4 Weeks
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
How to Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 7 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Derrick Henry
NFL Week 5 Player Props: Derrick Henry Among Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
More News
Arrow to top