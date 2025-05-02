Paddy Pimblett’s 40-Pound Weight Cut for UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett has never shied away from controversy, but his latest feat, documented 40-pound weight cut ahead of UFC 314, has once again put him at the center of the MMA world’s attention. Known as much for his dramatic weight fluctuations as his dynamic fighting style, Pimblett’s journey from 190 pounds to the lightweight limit has sparked debate, concern, and awe throughout the sport.

Paddy Pimblett says he gained 42lbs in one week after his win at #UFC314 😳 pic.twitter.com/mlGLqtwE3Y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 20, 2025

From 190 Pounds to Lightweight: The Process

Pimblett’s weight struggles are no secret. His post-fight binges and rapid gains have been well-documented, but for UFC 314, “The Baddy” decided to let fans in on every step of his transformation. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Pimblett weighed himself daily, starting at 190 pounds just seven weeks out from his co-main event against Michael Chandler

The early stages of the cut were slow. Despite a strict 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, Pimblett dropped less than three pounds in his first week, expressing frustration and vowing to get even stricter. A trip to Las Vegas for a press conference briefly disrupted his routine, but upon returning, the pounds began to fall away more rapidly. By two and a half weeks out, he was under 175 pounds, and with ten days left, he’d shed another four pounds.

In the final 48 hours, Pimblett relied on the tried-and-true methods of MMA weight cutting: water restriction, hot baths, and hours wrapped in towels. The night before weigh-ins, he was down to 157.2 pounds, ensuring a relatively stress-free final drop to the lightweight limit.

The Science and Strain of MMA Weight Cuts

While Pimblett’s documented journey is extreme, his process is not entirely unique in the world of MMA. Fighters routinely cut 10-15% of their body weight in the days leading up to a bout, using water manipulation and carbohydrate restriction to shed pounds rapidly. However, the sheer volume of Pimblett’s cut-combined with his rapid post-fight weight gain-raises questions about the long-term health impacts of such drastic swings.

Fans and experts alike have debated the risks, with some Reddit users noting that Pimblett’s initial drop from 190 to 175 pounds in three weeks is particularly taxing on the body, likely resulting in muscle loss and hormonal disruption. Others point out that while the final water cut is grueling, it’s not uncommon among elite fighters, though it can put significant strain on the kidneys and other vital organs.

Despite concerns, Pimblett’s discipline during fight camp has translated into clear physical advantages. Against Chandler, he looked massive for a lightweight, leveraging his size and physicality to great effect. His team and coaches noted that this was one of his easiest weight cuts, a testament to both his growing experience and the support system around him.

The Verdict: Risk and Reward

Paddy Pimblett’s 40-pound weight cut for UFC 314 is a stark reminder of the extremes fighters endure to compete at the highest level. While his methods and post-fight habits continue to draw criticism, his ability to repeatedly make weight-and win-cements his reputation as one of the most compelling figures in the UFC today. Whether his body can sustain this cycle remains to be seen, but for now, “The Baddy” continues to defy expectations, one scale at a time.