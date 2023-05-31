Padres 16-Year Old Catching Prospect Makes Minor League Debut

The Venezuelan Catching prospect is the youngest in full-season professional baseball

Ethan Salas, a highly touted prospect, recently made his Minor League debut with the Lake Elsinore Storm, the San Diego Padres Single-A affiliate. At just 16 years old, Salas became the youngest player in full-season minor-league baseball, showcasing his exceptional talent and potential for a bright future.

Ethan Salas collects his first professional hit! The third-ranked @Padres prospect wins an eight-pitch battle and laces an opposite-field double in the 16-year-old’s first at-bat for @Storm_Baseball: pic.twitter.com/QuymGwsRVL — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 31, 2023

Salas is a Legitimate Prospect

Salas, a Venezuelan catcher born in Kissimmee, Florida, is currently ranked as the No. 86 prospect in all of baseball and the third-best prospect in the Padres’ organization. His debut at such a young age is a testament to his skills and the high expectations placed upon him.

Prior to Salas, the youngest player in the minors was Nelson Rada, born in August 2005, who currently plays as an outfielder for the Inland Empire 66ers, the Los Angeles Angels’ Single-A affiliate. Salas surpassed Rada’s record and became the first player born in 2006 to compete at the minor league level.

Joining Rare Company

Salas joins a select group of players who have made their minor league debuts at the age of 17 or younger, including Rada and Padres outfielder Samuel Zavala, who debuted with Lake Elsinore at age 17 in 2022. However, unlike Rada and Zavala, Salas skipped the rookie level and went straight to full-season ball, which presents a unique challenge for him.

While Salas’ advanced jump is unusual and may come with some growing pains, there are positive examples of players who successfully made similar leaps, such as Julio Urías, who debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers Single-A affiliate at age 16 and now pitches at the major league level. If Salas follows a similar growth trajectory, he has the potential for a successful career.

Salas Skipped Rookie Ball Entirely

Salas participated in a portion of the Padres’ spring training, including a Cactus League appearance on March 11. However, his progress was momentarily hampered by right shoulder soreness. After recovering, he returned to action in the extended portion of spring training in mid-May and received a clean bill of health, allowing him to make the jump to Single-A directly from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

With his exceptional talent and the trust the Padres have placed in him, Salas is poised to continue his development and make an impact in the Padres’ organization. Fans and baseball enthusiasts eagerly await his future performances and anticipate the potential he holds as a young and promising prospect.