MLB News and Rumors

Padres 16-Year Old Catching Prospect Makes Minor League Debut

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
ethan_salas.jpg_1898597598

The Venezuelan Catching prospect is the youngest in full-season professional baseball

Ethan Salas, a highly touted prospect, recently made his Minor League debut with the Lake Elsinore Storm, the San Diego Padres Single-A affiliate. At just 16 years old, Salas became the youngest player in full-season minor-league baseball, showcasing his exceptional talent and potential for a bright future.

Salas is a Legitimate Prospect

Salas, a Venezuelan catcher born in Kissimmee, Florida, is currently ranked as the No. 86 prospect in all of baseball and the third-best prospect in the Padres’ organization. His debut at such a young age is a testament to his skills and the high expectations placed upon him.

Prior to Salas, the youngest player in the minors was Nelson Rada, born in August 2005, who currently plays as an outfielder for the Inland Empire 66ers, the Los Angeles Angels’ Single-A affiliate. Salas surpassed Rada’s record and became the first player born in 2006 to compete at the minor league level.

Joining Rare Company

Salas joins a select group of players who have made their minor league debuts at the age of 17 or younger, including Rada and Padres outfielder Samuel Zavala, who debuted with Lake Elsinore at age 17 in 2022. However, unlike Rada and Zavala, Salas skipped the rookie level and went straight to full-season ball, which presents a unique challenge for him.

While Salas’ advanced jump is unusual and may come with some growing pains, there are positive examples of players who successfully made similar leaps, such as Julio Urías, who debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers Single-A affiliate at age 16 and now pitches at the major league level. If Salas follows a similar growth trajectory, he has the potential for a successful career.

Salas Skipped Rookie Ball Entirely

Salas participated in a portion of the Padres’ spring training, including a Cactus League appearance on March 11. However, his progress was momentarily hampered by right shoulder soreness. After recovering, he returned to action in the extended portion of spring training in mid-May and received a clean bill of health, allowing him to make the jump to Single-A directly from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

With his exceptional talent and the trust the Padres have placed in him, Salas is poised to continue his development and make an impact in the Padres’ organization. Fans and baseball enthusiasts eagerly await his future performances and anticipate the potential he holds as a young and promising prospect.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Tim Corbin Vanderbilt

Top 10 Highest-Paid College Baseball Coaches 2023

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
6PBJFGDQ4JFJ7FGA2PQC7GPZOE
Veteran MLB Ump Caught on Stadium Mic Mocking Challenge, Challenge was Correct
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 29 2023
MLB News and Rumors
1243602880
White Sox Hendriks Set to Return to MLB Roster After Beating Stage-4 Cancer
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 28 2023
MLB News and Rumors
afb0f153-f41e-48e6-9dcd-02c9f2475d9d-largeScale_AsVegasBallparkRendering2CourtesyoftheAthletics5.26.23
A’s Release Renderings for Potential New Las Vegas Stadium
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 27 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Craig Kimbrel
Craig Kimbrel becomes eighth pitcher with 400 career saves
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 27 2023
MLB News and Rumors
A’s to Vegas Vote May Happen in June by MLB Owners
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has surprising day off for Diamondbacks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top