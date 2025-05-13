Padres relief pitcher Jhony Brito has internal brace surgery

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jhony Brito of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic has had internal brace surgery to address an issue with his ulnar collateral ligament and flexor tendon according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors on Monday. Brito is expected to miss the entire 2025 Major League Baseball season and the first two months of the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

2024 MLB Statistics

Brito was in his first season with the San Diego Padres after spending his rookie season with the New York Yankees in 2023. In 26 games, he had a record of one win and two losses with an earned run average of 4.12. In 43 2/3 innings pitched, Brito gave up 49 hits, 20 earned runs, four home runs and 10 walks, to go along with 29 strikeouts to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.35.

Brito’s victory came on May 20 in a 6-5 Padres win over the Atlanta Braves. Brito pitched the complete seventh inning and gave up one hit and had one strikeout in 22 pitches of work.

When did Brito pitch last?

Brito has not been on a Major League mound since August 10, 2024 in a 9-8 Padres win over the Miami Marlins. At the time, he pitched two and a third innings and gave up one hit and one walk, to go along with three strikeouts. At the time, the Padres called the injury a forearm strain according to Rotowire.

Involved in the Juan Soto trade

On December 7, 2023, Brito was involved in a blockbuster deal between the Padres and Yankees. Brito went from New York to San Diego in the deal that saw Juan Soto be moved to the Yankees. Soto has since stayed on the east coast and is a member of the New York Mets.

Second in the National League West

The Padres have a record of 25 wins and 15 losses. They are in second place in the National League West and a game and a half back of the first place Los Angeles Dodgers.