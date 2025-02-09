Padres sign outfielders Jason Heyward and Connor Joe

The San Diego Padres signed outfielders Jayson Heyward of Ridgewood, New Jersey and Connor Joe of San Diego, California on Saturday according to realgm.com. Joe has signed a one year contract worth $1 million, and can earn an additional $1.25 million in incentive bonuses according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. The financial terms of the Heyward contract have not yet been reported, but there are expectations at this time the contract will be for one year in terms of length.

Who has Connor Joe played for?

Joe is joining his fourth Major League Baseball team. He has previously played one season with the San Francisco Giants (2019), and two seasons each with the Colorado Rockies (2021 and 2022) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2023 and 2024).

Connor Joe’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Joe batted .228 with nine home runs and 36 runs batted in during the 2024 season with the Pirates. He played in 123 games, and had 364 at bats. In 416 plate appearances, Joe scored 49 runs and had 83 hits, 22 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, 44 walks, 134 total bases, two sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .320 and slugging percentage of .368.

Who has Jason Heyward played for?

Heyward is joining his sixth Major League Baseball team. He previously played five seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 2010 to 2014, one season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs from 2016 to 2022, two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 and 2024, and one season with the Houston Astros in 2024. Hayward was an All-Star with the Braves in 2010, won a World Series with the Cubs in 2016, and has won five National League Gold Glove Awards.

2024 MLB Statistics

Heyward batted .211 with 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in during 87 games in the 2024 season with the Dodgers and Astros. He also had 228 at bats. In 258 plate appearances, Heyward scored 33 runs and had 48 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, five stolen bases, 94 total bases, and three sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .288 and a slugging percentage of .412. The triples came in a 10-3 Dodgers win over the New York Mets on May 29 and in a 14-7 Dodgers win over the San Francisco Giants on June 29.