Padres sign Xander Bogaerts to a massive 11-year deal

Trea Turner is not the only Major League Baseball shortstop to switch teams in free agency and sign a gigantic contract in the process. On Wednesday night, Xander Bogaerts of Oranjestad, Aruba did the same. The San Diego Padres will be the new destination for the long-time Red Sox star, as he signed an 11-year deal worth a whopping $280 million. Bogaerts has spent his entire 10-year MLB career in Boston until now.

2022 MLB Statistics

Bogaerts batted .307 with 15 home runs and 73 runs batted in during 2022. In 150 games, 631 plate appearances and 557 at bats, he scored 84 runs, and had 171 hits, 38 doubles, eight stolen bases, 57 walks, 254 total bases, and seven sacrifice flies. Bogaerts has an on base percentage of .377, and a slugging percentage of .456.

Four-time All Star

Four times Bogaerts has been an All-Star. He was recognized for his offensive prowess in 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2022. One could argue Bogaerts’s best offensive season came in 2019. That year he had career highs in home runs (33), doubles (52), runs batted in (117), walks (76), on base percentage (.384), slugging percentage (.555), and total bases (341). In addition to being a four-time All-Star, Bogaerts has won five American League Silver Slugger Awards (2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2022).

Doubles Machine

Bogaerts is one of six active Major League Baseball players to have a minimum of 52 doubles in a season. He is joined by Nick Castellanos (58), Jose Ramirez (56), Matt Carpenter (55), Rafael Devers (54), and Miguel Cabrera (52). It will be interesting to see if Bogaerts is still able to hit doubles frequently when he no longer has the Green Monster as a frequent backdrop.

Career Statistics

In his decade as a Red Sox infielder, Bogaerts has batted .292 with 156 home runs and 683 runs batted in. He has scored 752 runs in 4834 at bats, and has 1410 hits, 308 doubles, 15 triples, 74 stolen bases, 461 walks, 2216 total bases, five sacrifice bunts, 43 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .356, and a slugging percentage of .458.

World Series Champion

Bogaerts twice won the World Series with the Red Sox. The first time in 2013, as the Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals. The second time in 2018, as the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bogaerts has batted .231 with five home runs and 16 runs batted in during 44 postseason games.

What about Tatis?

Don’t the Padres already have a shortstop? They do. But don’t be surprised if the frequently injured Fernando Tatis goes to the outfield. Tatis is to remain with the Padres through 2034.