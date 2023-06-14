Former professional golfer turned social media sensation, Paige Spiranac, has released her expert picks and predictions for the 2023 US Open. Not shy to share her thoughts on the game she loves, Spiranac offers a unique perspective on a number of golfers, including outright favorites and potential dark horse contenders. Let’s explore Paige Spiranac’s insights for the upcoming tournament and delve into the rationale behind her predictions. Well-regarded in the industry for her firsthand experience and engaging delivery, Spiranac’s insights are based on her comprehensive understanding of the golfers’ styles, their historical performance on similar courses, and their mental game. Her picks frequently challenge mainstream predictions, offering a fresh, unique perspective that’s a result of her rich experience in the sport. This year’s US Open tournament promises to be another thrilling event, with Spiranac putting forward some unexpected picks that may pique the interest of golf enthusiasts and betters alike. So without further ado, let’s delve into Spiranac’s picks for the 2023 US Open. Below is a brief summary of Spiranac’s US Open predictions. Continue reading for a more detailed breakdown on each selection.

Max Homa to win 2023 US Open (+3000)

(+3000) Scottie Scheffler to win 2023 US Open (+650)

(+650) Collin Morikawa to win 2023 US Open (+3500)

Best Golf Betting Sites For US Open 2023

🏌️‍♂️ Event : US Open Golf Championship 2023

: US Open Golf Championship 2023 📍 Venue : Los Angeles Country Club, CA

: Los Angeles Country Club, CA 📅 Dates : June 15, 2023 – June 18, 2023

: June 15, 2023 – June 18, 2023 ⏰ First Tee Time : 9:45 AM (Eastern)

: 9:45 AM (Eastern) 📺 TV : NBC/Peacock

: NBC/Peacock 💰 Prize Money : 1st: $3.15 million | 2nd: $1.89 million | 3rd: $1.23 million

: 1st: $3.15 million | 2nd: $1.89 million | 3rd: $1.23 million 🎲 US Open 2023 Odds: Scottie Scheffler +650 | Jon Rahm +1000 | Brooks Koepka +1300 | Rory McIlroy +1500

Paige Spiranac Expert Picks & Predictions for the 2023 US Open

Scottie Scheffler seems to be the man to beat at the Los Angeles Country Club at this year’s US Open, and social media superstar Paige Spiranac is backing him to do live up to they hype. But he is not her only fancy for this year’s US Open.

Spiranac has dived a little deeper into the market to find what she believes are the value picks for the US Open 2023. So without further ado, let’s dive into Paige Spiranac’s picks and predictions for the 2023 US Open.

US Open! Who are you picking? pic.twitter.com/WnZAuZdxDZ — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 13, 2023

Max Homa to win the 2023 US Open (+3000)

Paige Spiranac’s favorite bet for the US Open 2023 is local boy Max Homa. Spiranac notes that Max Homa has shot a 61 around Los Angeles Country Club previously and that he is a native of California so will be familiar with the setup.

Further bolstering that claim is that Max Homa performed well at the Riviera, where he finished second behind Jon Rahm. This course is by the same architect and Spiranac thinks that could play into Homa’s hands.

Will Max Homa be crowned 2023 US Open Champion on Father’s Day? Spiranac believes so and is backing him to do so at +3000.

Scottie Scheffler to win the 2023 US Open (+650)

Scottie Scheffler is also one of Spiranac’s favorite picks for the US Open. She notes that Scheffler played the Walker Cup at this course and that should give him a small edge on the field. A small edge at this level, especially when combined with Scheffler’s talent, could lead to another major win for Scottie.

Scheffler has been on fire over the past few weeks, finishing in the top five in the past four weeks. Of course, he also won the Players Championship this year, and will be looking to add to his 2022 green jacket.

Collin Morikawa to win the 2023 US Open (+3500)

Another 2017 Walker Cup alum, Collin Morikawa rounds out Paige Spiranac’s picks for the 2023 US Open. Morikawa went 4-0 during that tournament and seems to have a good feel for the Los Angeles Country Club course.

If Morikawa can find that type of form again, Spiranac’s pick will be looking good on Sunday evening.

Golf Betting Guides 2023