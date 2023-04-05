Golf News and Rumors

Paige Spiranac Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, And Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Paige Spiranac hits a shot.

Paige Spiranac is a social media personality and former professional golfer who recently made her expert picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters Tournament. Spiranac loves Scottie Scheffler (+775) to repeat as Masters’ champion. Spiranac also likes Jason Day (+2800) and Adam Scott (+15000) to round out her three winning plays.

Paige Spiranac’s Picks (Odds via BetOnline)

Paige Spiranac Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, And Best Bets

Spiranac is siding with Scheffler (+775), Day (+2800), and Scott (+15000) as her favorite, good value, and longshot for the 2023 Masters.

Scottie Scheffler to Win Masters (+775)

It’s hard not to side with Scheffler this week. The number-one-ranked player in the world already has two wins this season: Waste Management Open and the unofficial fifth major, The Players Championship.

In his last 10 starts, Scheffler’s worst finish is tied for 12th at The Genesis Invitational.

Scheffler is looking to win his second career major championship. If Scheffler wins the Masters, he will be the first repeat champion since Tiger Woods won in 2001 and 2002.

Bet on Scottie Scheffler to Win Masters (+775) at BetOnline

Jason Day To Win Masters (+2800)

For Spiranac’s good value play, she likes Day at 28-1.

For Day, the talent has always been there. From 2015-2016, Day finished in the top 10 in six of eight major championship starts, capped off by a win at the 2015 PGA Championship, which remains his only major.

The questions around the former world’s number-one player involve his health, as Day has suffered from back issues and vertigo in previous years. However, Day’s health seems to be a non-issue lately as the Australian has made eight-straight cuts and will look to play during the weekend at Augusta for the first time since 2019.

Bet on Jason Day to Win Masters (+2800) at BetOnline

Adam Scott To Win Masters (+15000)

For her longshot, Spiranac likes a former champion in Scott at 150-1.

Out of the four majors, Scott has found the most success at the Masters, highlighted by his win in 2013. Furthermore, Scott has made the weekend in 13-straight Masters, with his last cut coming in 2009.

If Scott finds himself in striking distance on the weekend, his experience at Augusta could play a huge factor as he attempts to add a second green jacket to his closet.

Bet on Adam Scott to Win Masters (+15000) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
