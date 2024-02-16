2024 Panini Rising Stars Tournament Odds: Team Pau Tops List

The 2024 All-Star Weekend kicks off Friday night with the 2024 Panini Rising Stars. Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 Panini Rising Stars.
2024 Panini Rising Stars Tournament: Participants And Rules
The 2024 Panini Rising Stars is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The event will be played inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Panini Rising Stars is a four-team, three-gam tournament with some of the NBA’s brightest stars. Three teams consist of NBA rookies and sophomores, while the fourth team consists of NBA G League Players. The four honorary coaches are Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings, Jalen Rose, and Detlef Schrempf.
Team Pau
- Victor Wembanyama – Rookie, San Antonio Spurs
- Brandon Miller – Rookie, Charlotte Hornets
- Brandin Podziemski – Rookie, Golden State Warriors
- Jaime Jaquez. Jr. – Rookie, Miami Heat
- Jabari Smith Jr. – Sophomore, Houston Rockets
- Cason Wallace – Rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Bilal Coulibaly – Rookie, Washington Wizards
Team Tamika
- Paolo Banchero – Sophomore, Orlando Magic
- Jaden Ivey – Sophomore, Detroit Pistons
- Jalen Duren – Sophomore, Detroit Pistons
- Keegan Murray – Sophomore, Sacramento Kings
- Scoot Henderson – Rookie, Portland Trail Blazers
- Keyonte George – Rookie, Utah Jazz
- Dyson Daniels – Sophomore, New Orleans Pelicans*
- Vince Williams Jr. – Sophomore, Memphis Grizzlies
*Daniels is injured and will not play; replaced by Williams Jr.
Team Jalen
- Chet Holmgren – Rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Williams – Sophomore, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Bennedict Mathurin – Sophomore, Indiana Pacers
- Shaedon Sharpe – Sophomore, Portland Trail Blazers*
- Dereck Lively II – Rookie, Dallas Mavericks
- Jordan Hawkins – Rookie, New Orleans Pelicans
- Walker Kessler – Sophomore, Utah Jazz
- Jeremy Sochan – Sophomore, San Antonio Spurs
*Sharpe is injured and will not play; replaced by Sochan
Team Detlef
- Izan Almansa – G League Ignite
- Emoni Bates – Cleveland Charge
- Matas Buzelis – G League Ignite
- Ron Holland – G League Ignite*
- Mac McClung – Osceola Magic
- Tyler Smith – G League Ignite)
- Oscar Tshiebwe – Indiana Mad Ants
- Alondes Williams – Sioux Falls Skyforce
*Holland is injured and will not play; replaced by Bate
The tournament features three games: two semifinals and one championship. All three games will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning the game ends on a made basket.
The two semifinals will be played to a Final Target Score of 40, with the championship having a Final Target Score of 25.
Schedule:
- Game 1: Team Jalen vs. Team Tamika
- Game 2: Team Detlef vs. Team Pau
- Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
2024 Panini Rising Stars Tournament Odds
Work speaks for itself
Which team is favored to win the Panini Rising Stars?
BetOnline lists Team Pau (+200) as a slight favorite over Team Jalen (+220). Team Pau is led by Victor Wembanyama, the former No. 1 draft pick and sensation rookie for the San Antonio Spurs.
However, Team Jalen’s roster is loaded with talent, including Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Bennedict Mathurin, and Walker Kessler.
View the odds for the biggest opening weekend of 2024 below.
|2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge
|Odds
|Play
|Team Pau
|+200
|Team Jalen
|+220
|Team Tamika
|+250
|Team Detlef
|+350
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.