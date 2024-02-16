2024 Panini Rising Stars Tournament Odds: Team Pau Tops List

The 2024 All-Star Weekend kicks off Friday night with the 2024 Panini Rising Stars. Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 Panini Rising Stars.

2024 Panini Rising Stars Tournament: Participants And Rules

The 2024 Panini Rising Stars is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The event will be played inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Panini Rising Stars is a four-team, three-gam tournament with some of the NBA’s brightest stars. Three teams consist of NBA rookies and sophomores, while the fourth team consists of NBA G League Players. The four honorary coaches are Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings, Jalen Rose, and Detlef Schrempf.

Team Pau

Victor Wembanyama – Rookie, San Antonio Spurs

Brandon Miller – Rookie, Charlotte Hornets

Brandin Podziemski – Rookie, Golden State Warriors

Jaime Jaquez. Jr. – Rookie, Miami Heat

Jabari Smith Jr. – Sophomore, Houston Rockets

Cason Wallace – Rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder

Bilal Coulibaly – Rookie, Washington Wizards

Team Tamika

Paolo Banchero – Sophomore, Orlando Magic

Jaden Ivey – Sophomore, Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren – Sophomore, Detroit Pistons

Keegan Murray – Sophomore, Sacramento Kings

Scoot Henderson – Rookie, Portland Trail Blazers

Keyonte George – Rookie, Utah Jazz

Dyson Daniels – Sophomore, New Orleans Pelicans*

Vince Williams Jr. – Sophomore, Memphis Grizzlies

*Daniels is injured and will not play; replaced by Williams Jr.

Team Jalen

Chet Holmgren – Rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams – Sophomore, Oklahoma City Thunder

Bennedict Mathurin – Sophomore, Indiana Pacers

Shaedon Sharpe – Sophomore, Portland Trail Blazers*

Dereck Lively II – Rookie, Dallas Mavericks

Jordan Hawkins – Rookie, New Orleans Pelicans

Walker Kessler – Sophomore, Utah Jazz

Jeremy Sochan – Sophomore, San Antonio Spurs

*Sharpe is injured and will not play; replaced by Sochan

Team Detlef

Izan Almansa – G League Ignite

Emoni Bates – Cleveland Charge

Matas Buzelis – G League Ignite

Ron Holland – G League Ignite*

Mac McClung – Osceola Magic

Tyler Smith – G League Ignite)

Oscar Tshiebwe – Indiana Mad Ants

Alondes Williams – Sioux Falls Skyforce

*Holland is injured and will not play; replaced by Bate

This Rising Stars moment from Luka & Trae in 2020 ♥️#PaniniRisingStars: Friday, 9 pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/HMFniJUu4I — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 14, 2024

The tournament features three games: two semifinals and one championship. All three games will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning the game ends on a made basket.

The two semifinals will be played to a Final Target Score of 40, with the championship having a Final Target Score of 25.

Schedule:

Game 1: Team Jalen vs. Team Tamika

Team Jalen vs. Team Tamika Game 2: Team Detlef vs. Team Pau

Team Detlef vs. Team Pau Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

2024 Panini Rising Stars Tournament Odds

Work speaks for itself Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace Named 2024 NBA Rising Stars ⭐ pic.twitter.com/xEdkWNOsNY — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 30, 2024

Which team is favored to win the Panini Rising Stars?

BetOnline lists Team Pau (+200) as a slight favorite over Team Jalen (+220). Team Pau is led by Victor Wembanyama, the former No. 1 draft pick and sensation rookie for the San Antonio Spurs.

However, Team Jalen’s roster is loaded with talent, including Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Bennedict Mathurin, and Walker Kessler.

View the odds for the biggest opening weekend of 2024 below.

2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds Team Pau +200 Team Jalen +220 Team Tamika +250 Team Detlef +350

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.