NBA News and Rumors

2024 Panini Rising Stars Tournament Odds: Team Pau Tops List

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero

The 2024 All-Star Weekend kicks off Friday night with the 2024 Panini Rising Stars. Below, we examine the odds for the 2024 Panini Rising Stars.

2024 Panini Rising Stars Tournament: Participants And Rules

The 2024 Panini Rising Stars is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The event will be played inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Panini Rising Stars is a four-team, three-gam tournament with some of the NBA’s brightest stars. Three teams consist of NBA rookies and sophomores, while the fourth team consists of NBA G League Players. The four honorary coaches are Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings, Jalen Rose, and Detlef Schrempf.

Team Pau

  • Victor Wembanyama – Rookie, San Antonio Spurs
  • Brandon Miller – Rookie, Charlotte Hornets
  • Brandin Podziemski – Rookie, Golden State Warriors
  • Jaime Jaquez. Jr. – Rookie, Miami Heat
  • Jabari Smith Jr. – Sophomore, Houston Rockets
  • Cason Wallace – Rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Bilal Coulibaly – Rookie, Washington Wizards

Team Tamika

  • Paolo Banchero – Sophomore, Orlando Magic
  • Jaden Ivey – Sophomore, Detroit Pistons
  • Jalen Duren – Sophomore, Detroit Pistons
  • Keegan Murray – Sophomore, Sacramento Kings
  • Scoot Henderson – Rookie, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Keyonte George – Rookie, Utah Jazz
  • Dyson Daniels – Sophomore, New Orleans Pelicans*
  • Vince Williams Jr. – Sophomore, Memphis Grizzlies

*Daniels is injured and will not play; replaced by Williams Jr.

Team Jalen

  • Chet Holmgren – Rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Jalen Williams – Sophomore, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Bennedict Mathurin – Sophomore, Indiana Pacers
  • Shaedon Sharpe – Sophomore, Portland Trail Blazers*
  • Dereck Lively II – Rookie, Dallas Mavericks
  • Jordan Hawkins – Rookie, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Walker Kessler – Sophomore, Utah Jazz
  • Jeremy Sochan – Sophomore, San Antonio Spurs

*Sharpe is injured and will not play; replaced by Sochan

Team Detlef

  • Izan Almansa – G League Ignite
  • Emoni Bates – Cleveland Charge
  • Matas Buzelis – G League Ignite
  • Ron Holland – G League Ignite*
  • Mac McClung – Osceola Magic
  • Tyler Smith – G League Ignite)
  • Oscar Tshiebwe – Indiana Mad Ants
  • Alondes Williams – Sioux Falls Skyforce

*Holland is injured and will not play; replaced by Bate

The tournament features three games: two semifinals and one championship. All three games will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning the game ends on a made basket.

The two semifinals will be played to a Final Target Score of 40, with the championship having a Final Target Score of 25.

Schedule:

  • Game 1: Team Jalen vs. Team Tamika
  • Game 2: Team Detlef vs. Team Pau
  • Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

2024 Panini Rising Stars Tournament Odds

Which team is favored to win the Panini Rising Stars?

BetOnline lists Team Pau (+200) as a slight favorite over Team Jalen (+220). Team Pau is led by Victor Wembanyama, the former No. 1 draft pick and sensation rookie for the San Antonio Spurs.

However, Team Jalen’s roster is loaded with talent, including Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Bennedict Mathurin, and Walker Kessler.

View the odds for the biggest opening weekend of 2024 below.

2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds Play
Team Pau +200 BetOnline logo
Team Jalen +220 BetOnline logo
Team Tamika +250 BetOnline logo
Team Detlef +350 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards

2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds: Team Top Picks Favored

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NBA News and Rumors
Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Donovan Mitchell
2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Odds: Haliburton, Lillard Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 14 2024
NBA News and Rumors
San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama
NBA Fans Respond To San Antonio Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Blocking Out History, Registering A Rare Triple-Double During Win Over Toronto Raptors
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 13 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons
NBA Fans Reply To Lowly, New-Look Detroit Pistons Rallying Past Jerami Grant-Led Portland Trail Blazers At Moda Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 9 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Jaylen Brown Boston Cetlics
2024 NBA All-Star Reserves Announced: Which Players Made The Roster?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 1 2024
NBA News and Rumors
2023 nba draft group shot (1)
2024 NBA Draft: Will The Draft Expand To Two Nights?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 31 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Spurs Summer League Tickets for Victor Wembanyama’s Debut Were 149% More Expensive Than 2022 Regular Season
2024 Panini Rising Stars: Date, Time, And Participants
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 31 2024
More News
Arrow to top