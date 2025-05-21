NHL News and Rumors

Panthers pound Hurricanes in Game One of 2025 Eastern Conference Finals

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23114038_168396541_lowres-2

The Florida Panthers won game one of the National Hockey League’s Eastern Conference Finals. On Tuesday night they put together a dominant performance in a 5-2 road victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Panthers simply controlled the tempo of the entire game. They were the best club on special teams and even strength, and proved to the hockey world that they are more than capable of defending their Stanley Cup championship.

Who contributed to the Panthers win offensively?

Three Panthers registered multiple points. Center Carter Verhaeghe of Toronto, Ontario had one goal and one assist for two points, while center Tomas Nosek of Pardubice, Czech Republic and center Evan Rodriguez of Toronto, Ontario had two assists each. The other four Panthers goal scorers were center Sam Bennett of Holland Landing, Ontario, defenseman Aaron Ekblad of Windsor, Ontario, left winger A.J. Greer of Jioliette, Quebec, and centre Eetu Luostarinen of Siilinjarvi, Finland.

Interestingly, Luostarinen played his rookie season with the Hurricanes before being traded to the Panthers with left winger Erik Haula of Pori, Finland, defenseman Chase Priskie of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and center Lucas Wallmark of Umea, Sweden for center Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on February 24, 2020.

Stellar goaltending

There is no doubt that Sergei Bobrovsky outplayed Frederik Andersen. Bobrovsky of Novokuznetsk, Russia made 31 of 33 saves, while Andersen made 15 of 20 saves, as he gave up five goals.

Controversial Play

In the third period, Hurricanes defenseman Shane Gostisbehere shot the puck right at Panthers veteran forward Brad Marchand. Not too pleased, Marchand dropped the gloves and fought Gostisbehere, who controversially left his gloves on during the fight. It what was considered by many as poor refereeing, Marchand was given two minutes extra for roughing and a 10 minute misconduct.

Hurricanes head coach Paul Maurice was asked to speak about the incident after the game. He told reporters he had an opinion, but could not express it. If Maurice did speak about the altercation, he could have been fined.

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Stanley Cup Playoffs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23114038_168396541_lowres-2

Panthers pound Hurricanes in Game One of 2025 Eastern Conference Finals

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26154776_168396541_lowres-2
Panthers reach 2025 Eastern Conference Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 19 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26211652_168396541_lowres-2
Dallas Stars reach the 2025 Western Conference Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23174281_168396541_lowres-2
Joseph Woll records first NHL Stanley Cup Playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 17 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck records fifth career NHL playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25645108_168396541_lowres-2
Hurricanes reach 2025 Eastern Conference Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26107914_168396541_lowres-2
Oilers right winger Kasperi Kapanen scores second NHL playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2025
More News
Arrow to top