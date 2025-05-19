NHL News and Rumors

Panthers reach 2025 Eastern Conference Final

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26154776_168396541_lowres-2

The Florida Panthers are in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Sunday, the Panthers, the reigning Stanley Cup champions, clobbered the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 in game seven of the second round playoff series. With the win, the Panthers won the best out of seven series four games to three.

Who contributed to the Panthers?

The Panthers were led by Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Eetu Luostarinen of Siilinjarvi, Finland. Marchand and Luostarinen each had one goal and two assists for three points.

Two other Panthers players had multi-point games. Defenseman Seth Jones of Arlington, Texas had one goal and one assist for two points. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov of Tampere, Finland had two assists for two points. The other three Panthers players with a goal were Jonah Gadjovich of Whitby, Ontario, centre Anton Lundell of Espoo, Finland, and Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia.

Marchand was not on the Panthers team that won the Stanley Cup last season. He was traded at the deadline to the Panthers from the Boston Bruins for a conditional second round pick in the 2027 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

At the time of the deal, the draft pick was going to be upgraded to a first round pick, if the Panthers won two playoff rounds in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and if Marchand played in half of the postseason games. So far, the Panthers have won two rounds. In addition to beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the round. So far, Marchand has played in all 12 of the Panthers playoff games. So, Marchand just needs to play one game against Carolina, for the Bruins to get a first round pick. Game one of the Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes series is Tuesday.

 

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26154776_168396541_lowres-2

Panthers reach 2025 Eastern Conference Final

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26211652_168396541_lowres-2
Dallas Stars reach the 2025 Western Conference Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23174281_168396541_lowres-2
Joseph Woll records first NHL Stanley Cup Playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 17 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck records fifth career NHL playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25645108_168396541_lowres-2
Hurricanes reach 2025 Eastern Conference Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26107914_168396541_lowres-2
Oilers right winger Kasperi Kapanen scores second NHL playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Rick Tocchet
Rick Tocchet Is Named New Philadelphia Flyers Coach
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 14 2025
More News
Arrow to top