Panthers reach 2025 Eastern Conference Final

The Florida Panthers are in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Sunday, the Panthers, the reigning Stanley Cup champions, clobbered the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 in game seven of the second round playoff series. With the win, the Panthers won the best out of seven series four games to three.

Who contributed to the Panthers?

The Panthers were led by Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Eetu Luostarinen of Siilinjarvi, Finland. Marchand and Luostarinen each had one goal and two assists for three points.

Two other Panthers players had multi-point games. Defenseman Seth Jones of Arlington, Texas had one goal and one assist for two points. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov of Tampere, Finland had two assists for two points. The other three Panthers players with a goal were Jonah Gadjovich of Whitby, Ontario, centre Anton Lundell of Espoo, Finland, and Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia.

Marchand was not on the Panthers team that won the Stanley Cup last season. He was traded at the deadline to the Panthers from the Boston Bruins for a conditional second round pick in the 2027 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

At the time of the deal, the draft pick was going to be upgraded to a first round pick, if the Panthers won two playoff rounds in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and if Marchand played in half of the postseason games. So far, the Panthers have won two rounds. In addition to beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the round. So far, Marchand has played in all 12 of the Panthers playoff games. So, Marchand just needs to play one game against Carolina, for the Bruins to get a first round pick. Game one of the Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes series is Tuesday.