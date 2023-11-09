The Carolina Panthers (1-7) travel to Chicago to play the Bears (2-7) in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football. Below, we explore the odds for Panthers vs. Bears and reveal our predictions, picks, and the best prop bet for Thursday Night Football.

Panthers vs. Bears: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds

Primetime unders are now 22-7 this season 💰 pic.twitter.com/vpwiaNTI7j — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 7, 2023

Following the loss to the Saints, the Bears will be home favorites on a short week. BetOnline lists Chicago as a 3-point favorite.

For Carolina, linebacker Brian Burns (concussion/elbow), cornerback C.J. Henderson (concussion), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), and tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) will be out.

For Chicago, fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion), offensive lineman Nate Davis (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), and Terell Smith (illness) are out. Justin Fields has not been cleared to play, meaning Tyson Bagent will start.

Panthers vs. Bears: NFL Thursday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Under 38.5 (-110)

This game won’t win any medals. The Panthers and Bears have a combined record of 3-14.

It’s hard for a team to win games when your quarterback throws three interceptions, let alone two pick-sixes. That’s exactly what Bryce Young did in Week 9’s loss to the Colts. Young completed 24-39 for 173 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

Carolina’s offense has been terrible this year. The Panthers are ranked 28th in the league in total offense (283.4 yards/game) and 27th in scoring (17.5 points/game). Carolina’s defense is tied with Denver for most points allowed per game with 28.3

In a short week, Chicago at home is probably the play, considering Carolina is 0-4 ATS on the season. However, the Bears have not done anything to earn the right to be three-point favorites.

The Bears have turned the ball over at an alarming rate. Chicago is first in the league in giveaways with 18. Bagent and the offense turned the ball over five times in their 24-17 loss to the Saints. The Bears have not won a game this season as a favorite.

The safest play is the under. Primetime unders are 22-7 this season. Expect a low-scoring affair on Thursday.

Panthers vs. Bears: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Hayden Hurst Over 16.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has been extremely inconsistent. Then again, every Carolina pass catcher not named Adam Thielen has struggled. Hurst only has 16 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown on the season.

However, Hurst registered 16 or more receiving yards in five of eight games. The tight end is coming off his best performance of 2023 with 54 receiving yards in Week 9.

Hurst is one of Young’s most reliable targets. At such a low number, Hurst should have success against a Chicago defense that allows more than 52 yards per game to opposing tight ends.