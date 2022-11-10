The Carolina Panthers have had quite the forgettable season. As for the Atlanta Falcons, they have surprised everyone as many expected them to be where the Panthers are currently at in the standings. However, division rivalry games can be the most surprising and the Panthers will look to play spoiler on Thursday Night Football.

The Atlanta Falcons find themselves at the top of the NFC South standings. They are tied for first place in the division with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta will battle the last-place Carolina Panthers, who have been searching for answers all year long. Carolina went back to Baker Mayfield as their quarterback last week to no avail, but do they have a chance against the Marcus Mariota-led Atlanta Falcons? This Panthers vs Falcons matchup is shaping up to be an interesting one.

Panthers vs Falcons Game Info

• Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte NC

• Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

• Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET

• TV: Prime Video

Atlanta’s Surprising Success

Do not let the 4-5 win-loss record fool you. This Falcons team has overcame expectations this year. It should also be noted that Atlanta is 10-3 against Carolina ever since October of 2016. Some teams just have other teams’ number in this league.

Their defense still a ton of room for improvement as it is currently ranked 28th in the league. A.J. Terrell is one of the best corners in the league, but the defense as a whole has gotten torched all season long. This unit has a golden opportunity to improve some of their rankings as the Panthers have one of the most inconsistent offenses in the NFL.

On the other side of the ball, Atlanta’s offense has fallen down to the 31st ranked offense in the league. Many have questioned Arthur Smith’s play-calling, especially with how tight end, Kyle Pitts, has been utilized. Despite these less than stellar rankings, the Falcons somehow find themselves only one game below .500 and tied for first in their division. This shows they do know how to win games when it gets to crunch time, which will give them a major edge in this Panthers vs Falcons Thursday Night showdown.

What is Wrong With the Carolina Panthers?

It would be easy to place all the blame for Carolina’s struggles on one person. However, that would be wrong. The reason for their struggles is a little bit of everything.

Baker Mayfield is showing that Cleveland got rid of him for a reason. They also fired Matt Rhule a month ago and their defense is actually worse than Atlanta’s as it is ranked 30th in the NFL. Mayfield got the starting job back last week with how poorly P.J. Walker was performing.

There seems to be little to no continuity and chemistry with this Carolina squad. Remember, they also recently traded Robby Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals losing another receiving weapon in the midst of this nightmare year. With all that has occurred, it is no wonder the Panthers are one of the worst teams in the league to this point.

Predictions For Panthers vs Falcons

This game could be a great one for all the wrong reasons. Both squads have anemic offenses coupled with two of the worst defensive units in the NFL. However, with how dysfunctional the Panthers have been, we are going to go with the Falcons to get the win in this Panthers vs Falcons matchup. Atlanta just has shown a little more consistency this year and is more trustworthy in a division matchup. Expect a 24-20 type of affair with the Falcons pulling away at the start of the fourth quarter.

Our Betting Picks – Get A 50% Bonus Up To $1000 With BetOnline

If you are eager to stake your claim on this pre-season fixture, take a look at one of the best offshore betting platforms around.

BetOnline has made it incredibly easy for new customers to navigate their welcome offer – simply follow these steps listed below.