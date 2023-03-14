College Basketball News and Rumors

Paolo Banchero Reveals March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, And Picks

Dan Girolamo
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles a ball.

College basketball will soon crown its National Champion in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Many former players who participated in the tournament are filling out brackets. Former Duke Blue Devil superstar and current Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero revealed his March Madness bracket, predictions, and picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Paulo Banchero’s Picks

Paolo Banchero March Madness Bracket 2023

Paolo Banchero March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks

Paolo’s Final Four includes No. 6 Creighton, No. 5 Duke, No. 1 Houston, and No. 3 Gonzaga.

Creighton To Make Final Four +850

In the South Region, Paolo likes the No. 6 Creighton Blue Jays to upset the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide to reach the Final Four. For Creighton to advance to the Final Four, the Blue Jays will go as far as center Ryan Kalkbrenner takes them, who leads the team in points with 15.4 per game. 

Bet on Creighton (+850) at BetOnline

Duke To Make Final Four +450

Paolo is picking his No. 5 Blue Devils to advance past the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles in the East Region. It would be Duke’s second-straight Final Four if they win the East Region.

Bet on Duke (+450) at BetOnline

Houston To Make Final Four +145

In the Midwest Region, Paolo is picking the No. 1 Houston Cougars to defeat the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers. If Houston makes the Final Four, it will mark its second appearance in three years.

Bet on Houston (+145) at BetOnline

Gonzaga To Make Final Four +350

In the West Region, Paolo has the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs to defeat the No. 4 UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. Gonzaga has played for the National Championship twice since 2017.

Bet on Gonzaga (+350) at BetOnline

Duke To Win National Championship +1600

In the finals, Paolo likes his Duke Blue Devils to defeat the Houston Cougars for the National Championship. It would cap off a storybook ending for first-year head coach Jon Scheyer.

Bet on Duke (+1600) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
