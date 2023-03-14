College basketball will soon crown its National Champion in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Many former players who participated in the tournament are filling out brackets. Former Duke Blue Devil superstar and current Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero revealed his March Madness bracket, predictions, and picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Paulo Banchero’s Picks
- Creighton to Final Four +850
- Duke to Final Four +450
- Houston to Final Four +145
- Gonzaga to Final Four +350
- Duke to win National Championship +1600
Paolo Banchero March Madness Bracket 2023
🚨 @Pp_doesit’s Bracket!
Duke 🏆
UConn 👉 #Elite8
Creighton 👉 @MFinalFour
Furman > Virginia
TAMU > Texas pic.twitter.com/qF3RcgJcxi
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 14, 2023
Paolo Banchero March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks
Paolo’s Final Four includes No. 6 Creighton, No. 5 Duke, No. 1 Houston, and No. 3 Gonzaga.
Creighton To Make Final Four +850
In the South Region, Paolo likes the No. 6 Creighton Blue Jays to upset the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide to reach the Final Four. For Creighton to advance to the Final Four, the Blue Jays will go as far as center Ryan Kalkbrenner takes them, who leads the team in points with 15.4 per game.
Duke To Make Final Four +450
Paolo is picking his No. 5 Blue Devils to advance past the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles in the East Region. It would be Duke’s second-straight Final Four if they win the East Region.
Houston To Make Final Four +145
In the Midwest Region, Paolo is picking the No. 1 Houston Cougars to defeat the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers. If Houston makes the Final Four, it will mark its second appearance in three years.
Gonzaga To Make Final Four +350
In the West Region, Paolo has the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs to defeat the No. 4 UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. Gonzaga has played for the National Championship twice since 2017.
Duke To Win National Championship +1600
In the finals, Paolo likes his Duke Blue Devils to defeat the Houston Cougars for the National Championship. It would cap off a storybook ending for first-year head coach Jon Scheyer.
