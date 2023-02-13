Donna Kelce, the mother of opposing Super Bowl 57 combatants, wanted to watch history in luxury.

Ed Kelce, the father, admitted to being a “stands guy.” He sat with family during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35, come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

For the parents of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce – the first brothers to compete for a Lombardi Trophy – they needed a break from all of the sudden media attention.When Las Vegas started releasing pregame bets like “Whose Mom/Wife Will be Shown First,” it was time for Donna to escape.

Donna, by the way, was the heavy favorite at -750. Brittany Mahomes, Patrick’s wife, was listed at +424.

Donna Kelce has her Super Bowl fit ready 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8NYv22H9IA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 12, 2023

Donna Kelce Sits In Special Seat During Super Bowl 57

Donna accepted an invitation from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and watched the game from the security of his guarded section. She sounded relieved.

“I think it’s a good idea, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to see the game because of all the media,” she told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. “I don’t think they’d leave me alone.”

She’s right.

When Travis caught a first-quarter touchdown pass from Mahomes, it marked his 16th career postseason TD reception. He passed Rob Gronkowski for second place all-time, six behind leader Jerry Rice.

While his brother celebrated the score, Jason sat on the bench eating an energy bar. He didn’t cheer very loud.

Donna and Ed did. That’s for sure.

In the second quarter, a camera zoomed in on Donna sitting between Goodell and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Wonder what odds Vegas had on who Donna would sit next to prior to halftime?

Congrats to Super Bowl 57 winner: Donna Kelce 😅 pic.twitter.com/R9luNsYliy — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2023

Brothers Travis, Jason Kelce Make Own Plays

Travis, who earned a second Super Bowl title in four seasons, paced the Chiefs with 81 yards on six catches. He caught each pass targeted at him Sunday.

When asked during an on-field, post-game interview why opponents struggle to cover the emerging Hall of Fame candidate, Kelce quickly deflected the attention to his Super Bowl-winning coach and quarterback.

“I’ve got Andry Reid and Pat Mahomes, baby,” he said.

In a losing cause, Jason displayed his skill by providing enough space for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to rush for 70 yards and three TDs. Hurts also had enough time in the pocket to complete 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards and a TD.

On a 3-and-1 play in the second quarter, Jason was able to get below the pad level and drive defensive lineman Chris Jones off the line for a first down.

After the game, TV cameras caught Donna’s on-field embrace with Jason, consoling her older son.

“All I know is that there is definitely a line in Vegas that says how many times it will show us on television at that Super Bowl, so let’s hope it’s not a lot,” she said.

That’s one bet she would have lost.