We now know the two finalists in the 2025 Union of European Football Associations Champions League Final from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on May 31. The finalists are France’s Paris Saint-Germain and Italy’s Inter Milan.

After a remarkably offensive minded two game series between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona the last two weeks which saw Inter Milan come out on top 7-6, what we saw from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal the last two weeks in England and France was a stronger overall commitment to team defense. As a result, Paris Saint-Germain came out on top by a score of 3-1.

Who scored from Paris Saint-Germain?

Paris Saint-Germain received one goal in a 1-0 win over Arsenal on a goal by multi-positional player Ousmane Dembele of Vernon, France a week ago at Emirates Stadium in London. Dembele’s lone goal came in the fourth minute of action. The 27-year-old French international is a striker and winger. Then on Wednesday, at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Paris Saint-Germain got goals from central midfielder Fabian Ruiz of Los Palacios y Villafranca, Spain and right back and right winger Achraf Hakimi of Madrid, Spain. In the second leg, Ruiz scored in the 27th minute, and Hakimi scored in the 72nd minute.

Great goaltending

Another reason why Paris Saint-Germain is Munich bound is because of great goaltending from Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Castellammare di Stabia. Now if Donnarumma wants to win the 2025 Champions League final, he will have to face one of the elite soccer franchises in his home country.

Historical Success

Inter Milan won back-to-back European Cup finals in 1964 and 1965. In 1964, Inter beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final, and in 1965, Inter beat Benfica 1-0. Inter then won the 2010 Champions League final, as they beat Bayern Munich 2-0. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain is still looking for its first Champions League championship all-time.