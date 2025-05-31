Paris St-Germain wins 2025 Champions League

The 2025 Union of European Football Associations Champions League final took place on Saturday at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. What we saw was a completely dominant performance by Paris St-Germain, as they came through with a 5-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Historical Significance

Paris St-Germain won their first ever Champions League final. This was only the second time ever that a French based team won the Champions League. The first time was in 1993, when Marseille beat AC Milan on a goal by defender Basile Boli of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, who scored in the 44th minute. Ironically, Marseille’s win was also in Munich with Olympiastadion as the host stadium.

Most dominant win ever

Paris St-Germain delivered the biggest win in Champions League final history ever. Prior to today, we had never seen a team win a Champions League final by five goals or more.

Four teams have won the Champions League final by four goals. In 1960, Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt in Glasgow 7-3. In 1974, Bayern Munich beat Atletico Madrid in Brussels 4-0. In 1989, AC Milan beat Romania’s Steaua Bucuresti in Barcelona 4-0. In 1994, AC Milan beat FC Barcelona in Athens 4-0.

Who scored for Paris St-Germain?

Paris St-Germain had two goals from attacking midfielder Desire Doue of Angers, France. Doue, who was the Champions League Final MVP, scored in the 20th and 63rd minutes. Meanwhile, three players on Paris St-Germain had one goal each. They were right back Achraf Hakimi of Madrid, Spain, winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Tbilisi, Georgia, and midfielder Senny Mayulu of Le Blanc-Mesnil, France. Hakimi scored the game-winning goal in the 12th minute. Kvaratskhelia scored in the 73rd minute, and Mayulu scored in the 86th minute.

It has been quite the run for Hakimi in Champions League action. He scored for Paris St-Germain in the second leg of the quarterfinals (eventual 5-4 win over Aston Villa) and in the second leg of the semifinals (eventual 3-1 win over Arsenal).