Pat Mayo Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

Pat Mayo has released his picks for the 2023 Masters, including his outright favorites, sleepers, and top-10 finish predictions. Find Mayo’s Masters picks and predictions below.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer who hosts The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. Affiliated with some of the biggest online sportsbooks, Mayo has made his predictions for the 2023 Masters.

Instead of backing the favorites, Mayo has gone a little rogue by choosing Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee, and Shane Lowry for the top 10. Mayo has a proven track record, hitting three outrights last year.

Below, we’ve compiled the Masters 2023 picks from the Pat Mayo experts.

Pat Mayo’s Masters 2023 Picks and Predictions

Here are Pat Mayo’s 2023 Masters picks and predictions including an outright winner, sleepers, and top-10 finisher.

Viktor Hovland has played in eight events in 2023 and made all eight cuts. He has four finishes in the top 20 or better, including a T3 finish at the Players Championship. He’s been strong off the tee, ranking 17th in shots gained total, 8th in shots gained off the tee, and 29th in shots gained on approach to the green.

The only questionable part of his game is his putting, which ranks 79th in the field for shots gained putting. However, his game has been overshadowed this year due to Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm’s outstanding play.

Hovland meets the criteria of every Masters winner heading into Augusta. He has two top-15 finishes in three starts and has had past success at the Masters, with two finishes of T27 or better as a professional. He’s been consistent all year and will be one to watch heading into this weekend.

Min Woo Lee’s journey from the European Tour to the PGA Tour has been eventful. Despite playing in only four PGA Tour events, he has performed well, even facing off against Scottie Scheffler at the Players Championship. Though he faltered against Scheffler, the experience was crucial for the young Australian’s growth.

Lee made his Masters debut last year, finishing T14. He’s a confident player who has gained over four strokes off the field in two high-level PGA Tour events. Lee ranks in the top 10 in per-round driving distance gain this season, and he’s one of the few players who can thrive in the rainy conditions forecasted at Augusta this weekend.

Despite having questions surrounding his putting game, it’s old news for Shane Lowry. Mayo is backing the Irishman based on the weather forecast. It’s going to be wet and cold, which are conditions he thrives in.

Lowry has improved on his Masters finish each of the past three years. He entered the field gaining more than 7.3 strokes on the field tee-to-green in three of his last four starts.

