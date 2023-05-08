Pat McAfee has a lot going on in his life these days.

He and his wife Samantha became first-time parents to a baby daughter last week.

Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes. 🤟🏼🌈🌈👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/TpkCtHkeAM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 4, 2023

But that is not all that is happening.

Appearing on the Monday episode of his self-titled show, McAfee said something big is coming in 10 days.

McAfee has used the phrase “up to something season” when foretelling his previous career moves.

This one, as McAfee says, is very large and could be written in history books someday.

The #UpToSomethingSZN announcement will be coming soon.. This one is VERY large 👀👀 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NWGHCXbTLC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 8, 2023

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, a good friend of the show who breaks news for a living, apparently had no luck querying the people on and around the show about what is coming.

That means it is top secret.

What Could It Be?

McAfee is already under contract with FanDuel, in a four-year $120 million deal, announced in December 2021.

Many thought it was odd that McAfee was not involved in the FanDuel Super Bowl “Kick of Destiny” promotion with Rob Gronkowski kicking a field goal.

McAfee is a former NFL kicker so it would have been logical to involve him instead of Adam Vinatieri.

Whatever it is, it will not be a surprise if FanDuel is not in the mix.

WOW🤯: “I would say, if I were putting up bets on here, I would say Amazon is the favorite is the favorite” to land Pat McAfee and the @PatMcAfeeShow, per @AndrewMarchand. But don’t count out ESPN for McAfee: “ESPN, despite layoffs, is talking with McAfee, they already have him… pic.twitter.com/j895Vyv3ub — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 24, 2023

That leaves ESPN and Amazon Prime Video as two possible partners for his next big endeavor.

McAfee returned to his ESPN roots in 2022 with appearances on College Gameday, and he also returned to his WWE roots with a surprise commentary appearance at the Royal Rumble in 2023.

In 2022, there were reports that Amazon Prime Video wanted McAfee to host a program similar to ESPN2’s ManningCast during its Thursday Night Football coverage.

That did not come to fruition.

Conclusion

With all of his projects in addition to his YouTube daily show, Pat McAfee is like the Ryan Seacrest of sports media.

He and his wife had endured long and traumatic difficulties in their efforts to start a family.

Now that they have a baby, McAfee could be interested in working less though that would not likely be considered seismic.

As for the timing, McAfee said everything was supposed to be buttoned up before the baby arrived, but she came two weeks early.

The speculation will end soon.