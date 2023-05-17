Features

Pat McAfee Reportedly Reaches Monster Deal to Join ESPN

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
2 min read
Pat McAfee

The Former Punter and exciting sports personality has a new home and a bigger wallet.

Exciting news is on the horizon for fans of The Pat McAfee Show, as the popular program is reportedly set to find a new home on ESPN. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, former West Virginia and Colts punter Pat McAfee will bring his flagship show to ESPN starting in the fall.

Monster Deal For McAfee and His Show

The deal, rumored to be worth “more than eight figures,” will see McAfee part ways with his previous four-year, $120 million contract with FanDuel. While The Pat McAfee Show is expected to continue its presence on YouTube in some capacity, the move to ESPN will allow for a potential one or two hours of the show to air on the network, providing ESPN with a better opportunity to make the financial aspects of McAfee’s deal work.

It is worth noting that Disney, the parent company of ESPN, is currently undergoing a corporate restructuring that includes significant layoffs, including those at the network. However, this new deal with McAfee demonstrates ESPN’s commitment to bringing engaging sports content to its viewers. He announced the new deal and quite a bit of other changes on his show with an always entertaining segment.

The Brief History of the McAfee Show

The Pat McAfee Show has enjoyed a successful run since McAfee retired from football in 2016. From his time at Barstool Sports to launching his own company and securing syndication deals, the show has garnered a strong following. In December 2021, McAfee’s show secured a lucrative sponsorship deal with FanDuel, further elevating its profile. Additionally, McAfee joined ESPN’s College GameDay as a panelist in 2022, showcasing his expertise and charisma to a broader audience.

With McAfee’s background as an All-American punter with West Virginia and his Pro Bowl appearances during his NFL career, his transition to sports media has been met with enthusiasm. He has also made notable appearances with WWE Wrestling, adding to his diverse repertoire.

Fans can look forward to The Pat McAfee Show finding a new home on ESPN, where McAfee’s engaging style and insightful commentary are sure to provide entertaining content for sports enthusiasts.

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
