Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is set for February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN’s Pat McAfee has revealed which team he’s backing in the “Big Game.” Check out Pat McAfee’s Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions below.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds, Totals, and Betting Lines

The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs heading into the Super Bowl. The 49ers will have played 20 games this season. They have been favorites in all 20.

The Chiefs are the underdog for the third straight week. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrived as an underdog. Mahomes is 9-3 SU and 10-1-1 ATS in his career as an underdog

View the odds for Super Bowl LVIII below via BetOnline.

Pat McAfee’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

McAfee shared his Super Bowl pick on The Pat McAfee Show, and the former NFL punter likes the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’m going with the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24,” McAfee said.

After praising 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, McAfee adjusted the to 34-31 but still backed the Chiefs. Additionally, McAfee

“Alright, I got the Chiefs 34-31,” McAfee added. “So I like the over as well.”

