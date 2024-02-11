NFL News and Rumors

Pat McAfee's Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

Dan Girolamo
Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is set for February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN’s Pat McAfee has revealed which team he’s backing in the “Big Game.” Check out Pat McAfee’s Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions below.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds, Totals, and Betting Lines

The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs heading into the Super Bowl. The 49ers will have played 20 games this season. They have been favorites in all 20.

The Chiefs are the underdog for the third straight week. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrived as an underdog. Mahomes is 9-3 SU and 10-1-1 ATS in his career as an underdog

View the odds for Super Bowl LVIII below via BetOnline.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -126 +106 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Pat McAfee’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

McAfee shared his Super Bowl pick on The Pat McAfee Show, and the former NFL punter likes the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’m going with the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24,” McAfee said.

After praising 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, McAfee adjusted the to 34-31 but still backed the Chiefs. Additionally, McAfee

“Alright, I got the Chiefs 34-31,” McAfee added. “So I like the over as well.”

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
