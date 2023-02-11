The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles do battle this Sunday at Super Bowl LVII. Sports Personality Pat McAfee is taking the Chiefs to get it done against the Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been getting a lot of love from sports analysts out there but not so much from the betting public. They are currently a 1-point underdog against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pat McAfee Super Bowl LVII Prediction:

Pat McAfee Super Bowl 2023 Picks and Predictions

Unlike most others that are taking the Chiefs, McAfee didn’t seem so confident picking them but he is confident in Patrick Mahomes getting it done.

Pat McAfee Picks Chiefs +105

McAfee wasn’t always picking the Chiefs to beat the Eagles from the beginning, he actually had the Eagles coming into the week but since has changed his pick.

“Coming into the week I liked the Eagles. Now, I like the Chiefs strictly because it’s Patty [Patrick] Mahomes.” Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee Predicts Chiefs To Cover +1 Spread

Heading into Super Bowl Sunday, the Eagles are the public side with 67% betting on their moneyline. But that hasn’t stopped Pat McAfee from going with the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in this matchup. He feels the experience of Mahomes along with the rest of the Chiefs will overcome the disparity between the two teams.

If we talk about the two teams as a whole, the Eagles are by far the more complete team. From their offensive and defensive line out battling their opponents in the trenches to the passing and rushing attack that the Eagles possess that eats away at the clock.

Mahomes has overcome adversity throughout this entire season and has the chance to do it yet again this weekend at Super Bowl LVII.