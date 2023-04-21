Patrice Bergeron to miss next two games with upper-body injury

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron of L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec will miss the next two playoff games with an upper-body injury according to Amalie Benjamin of nhl.com. Bergeron had missed four of the last eight Bruins games in the regular season as the Bruins were resting players leading up to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had not played games one and two of the best out of seven series so far.

When did the injury occur?

Bergeron suffered the upper-body injury in the Bruins’s 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on April 13. He only played five minutes and 36 seconds of action in the game before leaving. In eight shifts, Bergeron was a +1.

Why was Bergeron playing?

Why Bergeron suited up for the contest has been questioned by all. This was an absolutely meaningless game as the Bruins had clinched the Presidents’ Trophy a long time ago, and Boston simply had nothing to play for. As a result, playing Bergeron in his home province to close out the regular season has significantly hurt the Bruins in the long run.

Bergeron in 2022-23

Bergeron had 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points in 78 games in 2022-23. He was a sensational +35 with 22 penalty minutes, 19 power-play points, two shorthanded points, seven game-winning goals, 249 shots on goal, 1043 faceoff wins, 54 blocked shots, 66 hits, 38 takeaways and 21 giveaways.

Elite Defensive Forward

Bergeron is simply one of the best defensive forwards in National Hockey League history. He is a career +289, has 48 shorthanded points and has won five Selke Trophies in his Hall of Fame career. Bergeron was also part of the Bruins team that won the 2011 Stanley Cup. The Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games.

Bruins need bounce back game on Friday

The Bruins will have to find a way to regroup as a unit after a poor game two performance, where they were clobbered 6-3 by the Florida Panthers at the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, and Nick Cousins had two points each for Florida. Montour had two goals, while Tkachuk and Cousins had two assists each.