NHL News and Rumors

Patrice Bergeron to miss next two games with upper-body injury

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NHL All-Star Rosters

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron of L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec will miss the next two playoff games with an upper-body injury according to Amalie Benjamin of nhl.com. Bergeron had missed four of the last eight Bruins games in the regular season as the Bruins were resting players leading up to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had not played games one and two of the best out of seven series so far.

When did the injury occur?

Bergeron suffered the upper-body injury in the Bruins’s 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on April 13. He only played five minutes and 36 seconds of action in the game before leaving. In eight shifts, Bergeron was a +1.

Why was Bergeron playing?

Why Bergeron suited up for the contest has been questioned by all. This was an absolutely meaningless game as the Bruins had clinched the Presidents’ Trophy a long time ago, and Boston simply had nothing to play for. As a result, playing Bergeron in his home province to close out the regular season has significantly hurt the Bruins in the long run.

Bergeron in 2022-23

Bergeron had 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points in 78 games in 2022-23. He was a sensational +35 with 22 penalty minutes, 19 power-play points, two shorthanded points, seven game-winning goals, 249 shots on goal, 1043 faceoff wins, 54 blocked shots, 66 hits, 38 takeaways and 21 giveaways.

Elite Defensive Forward

Bergeron is simply one of the best defensive forwards in National Hockey League history. He is a career +289, has 48 shorthanded points and has won five Selke Trophies in his Hall of Fame career. Bergeron was also part of the Bruins team that won the 2011 Stanley Cup. The Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games.

Bruins need bounce back game on Friday

The Bruins will have to find a way to regroup as a unit after a poor game two performance, where they were clobbered 6-3 by the Florida Panthers at the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, and Nick Cousins had two points each for Florida. Montour had two goals, while Tkachuk and Cousins had two assists each.

 

Topics  
Bruins NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning clearly miss Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak in series with Toronto

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winter Classic-Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz shines as Stars even series with Wild
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 20 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Michael Bunting
Maple Leafs LW Michael Bunting suspended three postseason games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 20 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Teuvo Teravainen
Hurricanes playoff win comes at a cost
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 20 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Alexander Wennberg
Seattle Kraken win first playoff game in franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 19 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks
Chris Kreider sets Rangers record with most playoff goals all-time
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 19 2023
NHL News and Rumors
2023 NHL Playoffs Set Viewership Record, Bruins vs Hurricanes Most Watched Game 1 Ever
2023 NHL Playoffs Set Viewership Record, Bruins vs Hurricanes Most Watched Game 1 Ever
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top