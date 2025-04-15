Patricio Pitbull Plots Swift Return After UFC 314 Debut Loss to Yair Rodriguez

Patricio Pitbull’s long-awaited UFC debut at UFC 314 did not go as planned, but the former two-division Bellator champion is wasting no time looking ahead. After dropping a unanimous decision to Yair Rodriguez at Miami’s Kaseya Center, Freire made it clear he’s eager to get back in the Octagon and prove he belongs among the UFC’s elite.

Pitbull, who entered the bout with a storied legacy as Bellator’s most decorated champion, faced a formidable challenge in Rodriguez. The fight was competitive, but Rodriguez’s dynamic striking and late-fight knockdown sealed the decision on the judges’ scorecards. Despite the setback, Freire emerged from the contest unscathed and in good spirits, emphasizing that he suffered no injuries and is ready to fight again as soon as possible.

Pitbull’s Response: “I’m Injury-Free and Ready”

Shortly after the fight, Pitbull took to social media to address his fans and the MMA community. “I’m injury-free and prepared to compete at any moment @ufc. I appreciate all the fans; I will make you, you count on,” he tweeted, signaling his intent to stay active and bounce back quickly. The Brazilian veteran’s resilience and determination have been hallmarks of his career, and he’s not letting his UFC debut loss dampen his ambitions.

Pitbull also expressed gratitude for the UFC’s hospitality, noting how well he and his team were treated during fight week. “Thank you @ufc for everything. The welcome I received was incredible, and the staff treated me, my team, and my family exceptionally well,” he wrote. With International Fight Week on the horizon and the fight card still open, Pitbull is already angling for a spot on one of the year’s biggest events. “I’ve heard that International Fight Week is fantastic, and the fight card is still open; I have a few opponents in mind. Who do you want to see me face next?” he asked his followers, inviting fans to join the conversation about his next move.

At 37, Pitbull finds himself at a pivotal point in his career. Once the dominant force in Bellator’s featherweight and lightweight divisions, he has now lost three of his last four fights. His most recent victory came in March 2024, when he defended his Bellator featherweight title with a TKO win over Jeremy Kennedy before making the jump to the UFC. The transition to the world’s premier MMA organization is never easy, and Freire’s debut underscores the depth and talent of the UFC’s featherweight division.

For now, Patricio Pitbull remains undeterred, focused, and ready to remind the MMA world why he’s considered one of the sport’s most accomplished champions. The next chapter of his storied career is just beginning, and all eyes will be on who stands across from him when he steps back into the Octagon.