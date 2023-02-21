Patrick Beverly Signing With Hometown Bulls

The Windy City is about to get a jolt of energy as the Chicago Bulls look to bolster their roster with a deal to bring in free-agent guard Patrick Beverley for the rest of the NBA season. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is nearing completion, and the signing is expected to happen in the coming days.

Beverley’s journey to Chicago has been a tumultuous one. Just a few weeks ago, the Los Angeles Lakers traded the gritty guard to the Orlando Magic as part of a deadline deal to acquire backup center Mo Bamba. However, Beverley’s tenure with the Magic was short-lived, as he was waived just three days later, making him a free agent.

Beverly’s agent, Kevin Bradbury, has confirmed that the pesky defender will be joining his hometown team. The deal will see Beverley bring his impressive 37.6% 3-point shooting and tenacious defense to the Windy City.

To make room for Beverley, the Bulls will have to part ways with a player, and sources say that veteran point guard Goran Dragic and backup center Tony Bradley are the prime candidates. Dragic’s role in the team’s rotation has been dwindling over the past few weeks, and Bradley’s minutes have been inconsistent, so it seems likely that one of them will be waived to clear space for Beverley.

Bulls Need A Boost

The Bulls’ move to sign Beverley comes as they struggle to stay in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Point guard Lonzo Ball has been out since January due to a knee injury, and reports indicate he will not return this season. With a record of 26-33 and sitting 11th in the East, the Bulls need a spark to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Beverley’s arrival should provide a boost to the Bulls’ defense, which has been lackluster at times this season. He started all 45 games he played for the Lakers, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 40.2% from the floor. But Beverley’s actual value lies in his ability to get under his opponent’s skin, disrupt their game plan, and take them out of their comfort zone.

A Crowded Backcourt

The Bulls’ backcourt will benefit from Beverley’s arrival as he joins a talented group of guards, including Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Lavine, Alex Caruso, Coby White, and Goran Dragic. With the playoffs still within reach, the Bulls will need to make the most of their remaining games, and Beverley’s addition should help them do just that.

The road ahead will be challenging for the Bulls, but with Beverley’s tenacity and defensive prowess, they’ll have a better chance of making a run at the playoffs. Fans in Chicago can look forward to a fiery competitor who will do everything possible to help his team win.