Patrick Kane heating up before the 2022-23 NHL Trade Deadline

As the NHL trade deadline is fast approaching (Friday, March 3 at 3 pm ET to be exact), one player expected to be traded is Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane of Buffalo, New York. The Blackhawks are currently tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second fewest points in the National Hockey League with 41. Only the Anaheim Ducks have fewer points in the NHL with 40.

No Trade Clause

One must realize that it will possibly be a challenge for the Blackhawks to trade Kane at this time. That is because the Blackhawks initially agreed to a no-trade clause with him in his initial contract. Kane can still be traded, but can dictate to the Blackhawks the teams he can be traded to. At this time, the teams I am hearing are the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hat Trick Against Toronto

On Sunday, Kane recorded the ninth National Hockey League hat trick of his career in a 5-3 Chicago win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kane scored three of the first four goals of the game. He opened the scoring from Max Domi at 10:44 of the first period. Kane then put the Blackhawks up 2-1 from Domi and Jason Dickinson at 7:57 of the second period. He then put Chicago up 3-1 from Domi and Connor Murphy. Kane’s hat trick goal was at 10:49 of the second period.

Two-goal game against Ottawa

Kane had earlier success on the weekend against the NHL’s other team from Ontario, the Ottawa Senators. In a 4-3 Blackhawks overtime win over the Senators, Kane had two goals. He opened the scoring at the 44 second mark of the first period, and then tied the game at three from Domi at 16:55 of the third period.

2022-23 Statistics

In 2022-23, Kane has 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points in 52 games. He is a -24 with 10 penalty minutes, 16 power-play points, 173 shots on goal, one faceoff win, nine blocked shots, 10 hits, 22 takeaways, and 41 giveaways.