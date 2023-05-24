NFL News and Rumors

Patrick Mahomes Cares About Legacy And Super Bowls, Not Money

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes worries more about his legacy and Super Bowls than money. The quarterback told reporters he would never do anything monetarily that would “hurt” the Chiefs.

“I’ve always said I worry about legacy and winning rings more than making money at this moment,” Mahomes said. “We see what’s going on around the league, but at the same time, I’ll never do anything that’s going to hurt us from keeping the great players around me. So it’s kind of teetering around that line.”

Patrick Mahomes Says It’s Not About Being The Highest-Paid Guy

When Mahomes signed his 10-year, $450 million contract in 2020, he became the league’s highest-paid player. However, Mahomes is now seventh on the list as fellow quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Russell Wilson have surpassed the Chiefs star in terms of average pay.

Mahomes explained how the NFL is a business, and it’s not his intention to “hurt other quarterbacks financially” when their contracts come up. Getting paid is great, but winning Super Bowls is even better, according to Mahomes.

“It’s not about being the highest-paid guy. It’s not about making a ton of money. I’ve made enough money where I’ll be set for the rest of my life,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time, you got to find that line where you’re making a good amount of money but you’re still keeping a lot of great players around you so you can win these Super Bowls and you’re able to compete in these games.”

Patrick Mahomes Strives To Keep Great Player Around Him

Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, but he understands the importance of having great teammates.

Mahomes believes there’s a balance between getting paid a substantial amount of money and having enough money to sign talented players.

“If you look at the greats in the league, they find that right spot where they’re getting paid a lot of money but at the same time keeping a lot of these great players around,” Mahomes said. “I understand you look at the team and you’ve got guys like Chris [Jones] and [L’Jarius] Sneed and even Travis [Kelce] — all these guys that you need to keep around you to have these great teams. But at the same time, you want to make sure you’re taking care of yourself.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Tina Turner

A Look Back At Tina Turner’s Epic Super Bowl 34 Pregame Performance

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4min
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.
Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  47min
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel stands at podium.
Tennessee Titans Mike Vrabel Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Travis Kelce Jason Kelce
On National Brothers Day, A Look At 7 NFL Brother Combos Who Dominated
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws the ball.
Lamar Jackson ‘Loving’ New Ravens Offense Under Todd Monken
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
The 10 Biggest Super Bowl 2023 Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL 2023: Primetime Matchups To Circle on the Schedule
Author image Colin Lynch  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands at the podium.
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Tweaks Calf, Sits Out Practice
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top