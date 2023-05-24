Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes worries more about his legacy and Super Bowls than money. The quarterback told reporters he would never do anything monetarily that would “hurt” the Chiefs.

“I’ve always said I worry about legacy and winning rings more than making money at this moment,” Mahomes said. “We see what’s going on around the league, but at the same time, I’ll never do anything that’s going to hurt us from keeping the great players around me. So it’s kind of teetering around that line.”

Patrick Mahomes Says It’s Not About Being The Highest-Paid Guy

When Mahomes signed his 10-year, $450 million contract in 2020, he became the league’s highest-paid player. However, Mahomes is now seventh on the list as fellow quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Russell Wilson have surpassed the Chiefs star in terms of average pay.

Mahomes explained how the NFL is a business, and it’s not his intention to “hurt other quarterbacks financially” when their contracts come up. Getting paid is great, but winning Super Bowls is even better, according to Mahomes.

“It’s not about being the highest-paid guy. It’s not about making a ton of money. I’ve made enough money where I’ll be set for the rest of my life,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time, you got to find that line where you’re making a good amount of money but you’re still keeping a lot of great players around you so you can win these Super Bowls and you’re able to compete in these games.”

Patrick Mahomes Strives To Keep Great Player Around Him

Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, but he understands the importance of having great teammates.

Mahomes believes there’s a balance between getting paid a substantial amount of money and having enough money to sign talented players.

“If you look at the greats in the league, they find that right spot where they’re getting paid a lot of money but at the same time keeping a lot of these great players around,” Mahomes said. “I understand you look at the team and you’ve got guys like Chris [Jones] and [L’Jarius] Sneed and even Travis [Kelce] — all these guys that you need to keep around you to have these great teams. But at the same time, you want to make sure you’re taking care of yourself.”

