The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victories in the 2014 and 2016 seasons were a testament to the dominance of quarterback Tom Brady. With Brady’s recent retirement, the only active NFL quarterback with multiple Super Bowl rings is now Jimmy Garoppolo, who backed up Brady during those two championship runs. Looking become the second active QB with multiple Super Bowl rings is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who already has a Super Bowl ring of his own. He will get his shot when the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday.

Mahomes Attempts to Become Second Active QB with Mulitple Super Bowl Rings

Jimmy Garoppolo played a crucial role in the Patriots’ success as the backup quarterback, but he has since established himself as a starting quarterback in his own right. With two Super Bowl rings to his name, Garoppolo is now the only active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl victories.

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is looking to become the second active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl rings. The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, where Mahomes will have the opportunity to add to his already impressive resume.

Mahomes already has one ring from his victorious 2019 season with the Chiefs. Another win on Super Bowl Sunday will equal bring him equal with Jimmy G, making him only the second active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl rings.

Talented Mahomes the Future of the NFL

Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, boasts an impressive record with seven Super Bowl victories, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards, and numerous NFL records. Brady’s retirement marks the end of an era, but it also opens the door for a new generation of quarterbacks to step up and make their mark on the NFL.

When it comes to Super Bowl victories, starting quarterbacks often receive more recognition and accolades. While Garoppolo’s two Super Bowl rings came as a backup, Mahomes has the opportunity to solidify his status as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL by leading the Chiefs to victory as the starting quarterback in Super Bowl LVII.

It remains to be seen whether Mahomes’ Super Bowl victories will hold more weight, as he is the starting quarterback, but one thing is for certain: the future of the NFL is in good hands with talented quarterbacks like Mahomes leading the way.

Jimmy Garoppolo currently stands as the only active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl rings, but Patrick Mahomes is looking to change that in Super Bowl LVII. The future of the NFL is bright with talented quarterbacks like Mahomes and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts now at the forefront of the sport, and fans are sure to be in for a treat as they continue to make their mark on the league.