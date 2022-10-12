Patrick Mahomes Closing in on Chiefs Rushing Yard Record

The Chiefs made it four wins out of five on Monday evening as they edged a surprisingly narrow 30-29 contest with bottom of the division Las Vegas Raiders.

Having trailed 17-0, Kansas clawed their way back into the encounter, largely in part to Travis Kelce who became the first player to catch four touchdown passes in ‘Monday Night Football’ history.

Elsewhere, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling registered six receptions for 90 yards while running back Jerick McKinnon made eight carries for 53 rushing yards to help the hosts maintain their 100% record at the Arrowhead.

However, now priced at +425 in NFL betting, MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes was once again at the centre of the Chiefs’ offensive onslaught. The 27-year-old was neutralised to great effect for much of the first half allowing the Raiders to race into an early lead, although as has been the story of the season so far, no lead is safe when Mahomes is around.

Mahomes threw to nine different targets all the while racking up 292 yards , while he supplied Kelce with two passes of one yard, plus four and eight-yard throws.

It now means the four time Pro-Bowler needs just 392 rushing yards to pass now-Commanders’ Alex Smith for the most by a QB in the franchise’s history. After rushing for 28 yards on Monday, he surpassed Len Dawson for the second-most in Chiefs history.

Week 6 sees an eye-watering match-up between the league’s QB’s of the moment as the Chiefs welcome Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday. Both are 4-1 through the first five weeks going into this weekend, while NFL fans will not need reminding of the last meeting between the two in the 2021 AFC divisional game.

For the first time in his career, Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes is a home underdog. Mahomes had been favored in his first 41 home starts, including the playoffs, the longest streak to begin a career in the Super Bowl era. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2022

It saw the first ever match-up in NFL history to feature both quarterbacks throwing for at least 300 yards, three touchdowns while also clocking 50 rushing yards.