Patrick Mahomes Emerges As Overwhelming NFL MVP Favorite

After Week 10 losses by Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has emerged as the overwhelming favorite to win the NFL MVP Award.

Until this point, Allen and Hurts had dominated NFL MVP conversation. But the Bills have suddenly lost two in a row and the Eagles just suffered a disappointing loss on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders, leaving Mahomes as the last man standing.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Mahomes has a 47.62 percent chance to win the NFL MVP award.

Despite losing Tyreek Hill, his top wide receiver from a season ago, Mahomes has found a way to improve under center.

The 27-year-old quarterback has thrown for a league-leading 2,936 yards and 25 touchdowns. While he’s thrown seven interceptions in nine games, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 7-2 record. Mahomes also ranks second in the NFL in QBR (78.6) so far this year.

According to BetMGM, Allen drew the highest percentage of bets (16.3%) but Mahomes isn’t far behind. In fact, the Kansas City quarterback has drawn a hefty 14.1 percent of the bets down for NFL MVP and nearly 25 percent of the handle, making him a considerable liability for the sportsbook.

Thanks to the preseason hype, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is the third-most bet on player with 10 percent of the market share.

If Mahomes goes on to win the award, it will be the first time that he’s won the NFL MVP since his first year as a starter in 2018.