Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to join the exclusive list of QBs with multiple Super Bowl wins.

There have been 12 quarterbacks in NFL history who have won two or more Super Bowls. Mahomes will become the 13th member of the club if the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

In his career, Patrick Mahomes is 1-1 in Super Bowls. Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Tom Brady Occupies The Top Spot

There is one quarterback who stands above the rest. The QB with the most Super Bowl wins is the recently retired Tom Brady. Throughout his 23-year carer, Brady won a record-breaking seven Super Bowls. Brady won six as a member of the New England Patriots and one as a member of the Bucs.

Brady is one of two starting quarterbacks to have won Super Bowls for two NFL teams. The other quarterback is Peyton Manning, who won with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

Brady also has the record for most Super Bowl appearances with 10.

Terry Bradshaw And Joe Montana Tied For Second

There is a tie for second place with four Super Bowl wins. Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers each won four Super Bowls.

The 1970s belonged to the Steelers as Bradshaw led Pittsburgh to four Super Bowl wins (1974, 1975, 1978, and 1979) in six seasons.

Bradshaw passed the torch to Montana in the ’80s as Montana won four Super Bowls (1981, 1984, 1988, and 1989) over the decade. Montana also never threw an interception in a Super Bowl.

Mahomes Could Tie Eight Other Quarterbacks With Two Super Bowl Wins

Troy Aikman of the Dallas Cowboys sits alone on the list with three Super Bowl victories.

Mahomes will look to join eight other QBs with two Super Bowl wins. That list includes the aforementioned Manning, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett, Miami Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr.