Looking to bet on the Super Bowl? Online sportsbooks such as BetOnline have odds on all aspects of the game, including player props for Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

All eyes will be on Mahomes this Sunday night. If Mahomes defeats the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, he will become the 13th quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls.

Entering the Super Bowl, Mahomes will be less than 100% due to a high ankle sprain suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. However, Mahomes was able to will the Chiefs to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship behind his 326 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Ready to make a wager? Keep reading to find out how to get free bets.

How To Get Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Click to register with BetOnline Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus Get $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023

Bet The Sides And Totals For Super Bowl LVII

Before betting on Mahomes’ props, check out the sides and totals in Super Bowl LVII.

According to BetOnline, the Eagles are a 1.5-point favorite. Including the playoffs, Philadelphia is 10-8 ATS as a favorite.

The Chiefs have not been good ATS all year, with a record of 7-11-1. The Chiefs are rarely underdogs, so their record ATS is only 1-1.

The total is set at 51 points, so the sportsbooks expect a high-scoring affair.

Best Patrick Mahomes Prop Bets For Super Bowl LVII

Here are some numbers to keep in my mind. In two Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes has struggled with turnovers, throwing 4 interceptions in two games. However, the quarterback has thrown for 556 yards and two touchdowns.

Scroll below for Mahomes’ props, including the best bet on the board.

Patrick Mahomes Passing Touchdowns – Over/Under 2.5

Patrick Mahomes Passing TDs Odds Play Over 2.5 +140 Under 2.5 -186

Patrick Mahomes Pass Completions – Over/Under 26.5

Patrick Mahomes Pass Completions Odds Play Over 26.5 +110 Under 26.5 -143

Patrick Mahomes Pass Attempts – Over/Under 39.5

Patrick Mahomes Pass Attempts Odds Play Over 39.5 -114 Under 39.5 -114

Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards – Over/Under 20.5

Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards Odds Play Over 20.5 -114 Unver 20.5 -114

Patrick Mahomes Best Prop Bet – Passing Yards Over/Under 296.5

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards Odds Play Over 296.5 -114 Under 296.5 -114

The best Mahomes prop on the market is over 296.5 passing yards. If the Chiefs want to win the Super Bowl, they must air it out with Mahomes. Since Week 6, Mahomes has thrown for over 300 yards in 10 of 14 games, including the playoffs.

Although the Eagles surrendered the least amount of passing yards in the air on a per-game average (179.8), they faced QBs nowhere close to Mahomes in terms of talent. The last seven quarterbacks the Eagles’ defense faced include Justin Fields, Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton, Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, Brock Purdy, and Josh Johnson. Only one of those quarterbacks (Prescott) threw for more than 210 yards.

Look for Mahomes to test the Eagles’ secondary early and often on his way to a 300+ yard passing game. Make sure to use BetOnline for all of your prop bets.