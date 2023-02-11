NFL News and Rumors

Patrick Mahomes Player Props: Best Bets For Super Bowl LVII

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Game.

Looking to bet on the Super Bowl? Online sportsbooks such as BetOnline have odds on all aspects of the game, including player props for Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

All eyes will be on Mahomes this Sunday night. If Mahomes defeats the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, he will become the 13th quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls.

Entering the Super Bowl, Mahomes will be less than 100% due to a high ankle sprain suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. However, Mahomes was able to will the Chiefs to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship behind his 326 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Bet The Sides And Totals For Super Bowl LVII

Before betting on Mahomes’ props, check out the sides and totals in Super Bowl LVII.

According to BetOnline, the Eagles are a 1.5-point favorite. Including the playoffs, Philadelphia is 10-8 ATS as a favorite.

The Chiefs have not been good ATS all year, with a record of 7-11-1. The Chiefs are rarely underdogs, so their record ATS is only 1-1.

The total is set at 51 points, so the sportsbooks expect a high-scoring affair.

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +101 -121 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5(-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51 (-111) Under 51 (-109) BetOnline logo

Best Patrick Mahomes Prop Bets For Super Bowl LVII

Here are some numbers to keep in my mind. In two Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes has struggled with turnovers, throwing 4 interceptions in two games. However, the quarterback has thrown for 556 yards and two touchdowns.

Scroll below for Mahomes’ props, including the best bet on the board.

Patrick Mahomes Passing Touchdowns – Over/Under 2.5

Patrick Mahomes Passing TDs Odds Play
Over 2.5 +140 BetOnline logo
Under 2.5 -186 BetOnline logo

Patrick Mahomes Pass Completions – Over/Under 26.5

Patrick Mahomes Pass Completions Odds Play
Over 26.5 +110 BetOnline logo
Under 26.5 -143 BetOnline logo

Patrick Mahomes Pass Attempts – Over/Under 39.5

Patrick Mahomes Pass Attempts Odds Play
Over 39.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Under 39.5 -114 BetOnline logo

Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards – Over/Under 20.5

Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards Odds Play
Over 20.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Unver 20.5 -114 BetOnline logo

Patrick Mahomes Best Prop Bet – Passing Yards Over/Under 296.5

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards Odds Play
Over 296.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Under 296.5 -114 BetOnline logo

The best Mahomes prop on the market is over 296.5 passing yards. If the Chiefs want to win the Super Bowl, they must air it out with Mahomes. Since Week 6, Mahomes has thrown for over 300 yards in 10 of 14 games, including the playoffs.

Although the Eagles surrendered the least amount of passing yards in the air on a per-game average (179.8), they faced QBs nowhere close to Mahomes in terms of talent. The last seven quarterbacks the Eagles’ defense faced include Justin Fields, Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton, Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, Brock Purdy, and Josh Johnson. Only one of those quarterbacks (Prescott) threw for more than 210 yards.

Look for Mahomes to test the Eagles’ secondary early and often on his way to a 300+ yard passing game. Make sure to use BetOnline for all of your prop bets.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

