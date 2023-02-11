Looking to bet on the Super Bowl? Online sportsbooks such as BetOnline have odds on all aspects of the game, including player props for Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
All eyes will be on Mahomes this Sunday night. If Mahomes defeats the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, he will become the 13th quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls.
Entering the Super Bowl, Mahomes will be less than 100% due to a high ankle sprain suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. However, Mahomes was able to will the Chiefs to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship behind his 326 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Ready to make a wager? Keep reading to find out how to get free bets.
How To Get Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
- Click to register with BetOnline
- Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus
- Get $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023
Bet The Sides And Totals For Super Bowl LVII
Before betting on Mahomes’ props, check out the sides and totals in Super Bowl LVII.
According to BetOnline, the Eagles are a 1.5-point favorite. Including the playoffs, Philadelphia is 10-8 ATS as a favorite.
The Chiefs have not been good ATS all year, with a record of 7-11-1. The Chiefs are rarely underdogs, so their record ATS is only 1-1.
The total is set at 51 points, so the sportsbooks expect a high-scoring affair.
|Bet
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Play
|Moneyline
|+101
|-121
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-110)
|-1.5(-110)
|Total Points
|Over 51 (-111)
|Under 51 (-109)
Best Patrick Mahomes Prop Bets For Super Bowl LVII
Here are some numbers to keep in my mind. In two Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes has struggled with turnovers, throwing 4 interceptions in two games. However, the quarterback has thrown for 556 yards and two touchdowns.
Scroll below for Mahomes’ props, including the best bet on the board.
Patrick Mahomes Passing Touchdowns – Over/Under 2.5
|Patrick Mahomes Passing TDs
|Odds
|Play
|Over 2.5
|+140
|Under 2.5
|-186
Patrick Mahomes Pass Completions – Over/Under 26.5
|Patrick Mahomes Pass Completions
|Odds
|Play
|Over 26.5
|+110
|Under 26.5
|-143
Patrick Mahomes Pass Attempts – Over/Under 39.5
|Patrick Mahomes Pass Attempts
|Odds
|Play
|Over 39.5
|-114
|Under 39.5
|-114
Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards – Over/Under 20.5
|Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards
|Odds
|Play
|Over 20.5
|-114
|Unver 20.5
|-114
Patrick Mahomes Best Prop Bet – Passing Yards Over/Under 296.5
|Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards
|Odds
|Play
|Over 296.5
|-114
|Under 296.5
|-114
The best Mahomes prop on the market is over 296.5 passing yards. If the Chiefs want to win the Super Bowl, they must air it out with Mahomes. Since Week 6, Mahomes has thrown for over 300 yards in 10 of 14 games, including the playoffs.
Although the Eagles surrendered the least amount of passing yards in the air on a per-game average (179.8), they faced QBs nowhere close to Mahomes in terms of talent. The last seven quarterbacks the Eagles’ defense faced include Justin Fields, Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton, Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, Brock Purdy, and Josh Johnson. Only one of those quarterbacks (Prescott) threw for more than 210 yards.
Look for Mahomes to test the Eagles’ secondary early and often on his way to a 300+ yard passing game. Make sure to use BetOnline for all of your prop bets.