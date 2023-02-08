Patrick Mahomes Shares Ankle Update Ahead Of Super Bowl LVII

NFL News and Rumors

Dan Girolamo
The ankle of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the most talked about body part in sports. Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Wednesday, Mahomes shared a positive update regarding his ankle and overall health days before Super Bowl LVII.

“I’m definitely in a better spot. I definitely can move around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago,” Mahomes said. “So just trying to continue to get the treatment and the rehab and get to as close as I can to 100 percent and then rely on some adrenaline to let me do a little extra when I’m on the field.”

In regards to his ankle, Mahomes said, “It’s gonna be definitely better, more mobile, be able to move around a little bit better for sure, and then we’ll see on gameday how close to 100 percent I can be.”

Andy Reid Thinks Mahomes Will Be Fine

While Mahomes’s injury is a cause for concern, head coach Andy Reid expressed optimism about what his quarterback can and can’t do on the ankle.

“He can really do just about everything, at least everything in the game plan that we’ve asked him to do,” Reid said. “I think he’ll be fine today.”

Mahomes Will Need Similar Performance To AFC Championship

If there’s one quarterback in the NFL who can beat a team with one healthy ankle, it’s Mahomes as the star QB defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship 23-20.

With limited mobility due to the high ankle sprain, Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and zero touchdowns. With 17 seconds left in a tie game, Mahomes pushed through the pain, scampered for five yards, and drew an unnecessary roughness penalty that set up the game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker.

Mahomes will need to escape from the pocket and extend plays in the Super Bowl, especially against the Philadelphia Eagles’ excellent pass rush. The Eagles recorded 70 sacks in the regular season, the third-most in NFL history. In only two playoff games, the Eagles’ defense combined for eight sacks and will look to add to that total in Super Bowl LVII.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
