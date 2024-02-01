News

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

Author image
jamesboutros
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates

Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL and has already entered the GOAT conversation.

He is the most talented QB in NFL history.

Mahomes is capable of making passes and plays never seen before.

This season has been one of Mahomes’ worst, yet, here he is once again in another Super Bowl.

He put his team on his back and was the main reason for the Chiefs winning three playoff games, two of them on the road against great teams.

In two impressive road playoff victories, Mahomes led the Chiefs to win in Buffalo in the Divisional round and win in Baltimore against a historically great defense in the AFC Championship game.

Below, we will take a look at Mahomes’ Super Bowl projections, Super Bowl prop bets, and Super Bowl MVP odds.

Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Projections

Patrick Mahomes is once again playing in another Super Bowl, despite this being a down season for him.

Mahomes is the most talented QB ever and is the main reason for Kansas City’s success in recent years.

His projected passing yards are currently set at 260.5 passing yards for the Super Bowl.

Mahomes’ stats are not out of this world in the playoffs but he has made huge plays to lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl appearance.

He is currently favored to throw for over 1.5 passing TDs and he will need to if the Chiefs hope to win.

Expect Mahomes to throw for over 1.5 passing TDs and be around his 260.5 passing yards prop.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets

Mahomes is once again in the Super Bowl.

He averaged 261.4 passing yards per game.

Mahomes threw for two or more passing TDs in nine of 16 games started.

He was sixth in passing yards and seventh in passing TDs this season.

Below are Mahomes’ Super Bowl prop bets.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets

  • Over 260.5 Passing Yards: -115
  • Over 1.5 Passing TDs: -135
  • Over 25.5 Passing Completions: -110
  • Over 36.5 Pass Attempts: -115
  • Over 0.5 Pass Interceptions: -130

Mahomes went over 260.5 passing yards in eight out of 16 games this season.

He threw more than 1.5 passing TDs in nine of 16 games.

Went over 25.5 pass completions in seven of 16 games.

Mahomes threw more than 36.5 pass attempts in 10 games this season.

He threw an interception in 11 of 16 games this season.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-135)

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes is a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

He has already put himself in the GOAT conversation.

Mahomes is typically the main reason the Chiefs win games.

If Kansas City hopes to defeat a very good 49ers team, Mahomes will have to be his usual excellent self.

Mahomes is the favorite to win MVP and if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, Mahomes will likely be a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP (+140)
Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

jamesboutros

Twitter
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

Related To News

News
cj stroud youngest win playoff game (1)

NFL Divisional Round Upsets: Why The Houston Texans Can Beat the Baltimore Ravens as Big Underdogs

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 19 2024
News
Tom Brady Tell Shedeur Sanders To ‘Get His Ass’ In The Film Room’ After Buying Rolls Royce
49ers Pursued Tom Brady Last Offseason
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 18 2024
News
Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal arrives at the 95th Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton
Next James Bond Odds: Paul Mescal Enters Race to Play 007
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 21 2023
News
AP23318078081752
NFL: Searching For Value In AFC Champion Future Picks Going Into Week 15
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Dec 13 2023
News
USATSI_21655667 (1)
Phillies News: Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson Receives Contract Extension Through 2025
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 4 2023
News
Oscar Pistorius
South African Track Star Oscar Pistorius, Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, Granted Parole
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 24 2023
News
Rory McIlroy Steps Down From PGA Tour Policy Board
Rory McIlroy Steps Down From PGA Tour Policy Board
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top