Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL and has already entered the GOAT conversation.

He is the most talented QB in NFL history.

Mahomes is capable of making passes and plays never seen before.

This season has been one of Mahomes’ worst, yet, here he is once again in another Super Bowl.

He put his team on his back and was the main reason for the Chiefs winning three playoff games, two of them on the road against great teams.

In two impressive road playoff victories, Mahomes led the Chiefs to win in Buffalo in the Divisional round and win in Baltimore against a historically great defense in the AFC Championship game.

Below, we will take a look at Mahomes’ Super Bowl projections, Super Bowl prop bets, and Super Bowl MVP odds.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Projections

Patrick Mahomes is once again playing in another Super Bowl, despite this being a down season for him.

Mahomes is the most talented QB ever and is the main reason for Kansas City’s success in recent years.

His projected passing yards are currently set at 260.5 passing yards for the Super Bowl.

Mahomes’ stats are not out of this world in the playoffs but he has made huge plays to lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl appearance.

He is currently favored to throw for over 1.5 passing TDs and he will need to if the Chiefs hope to win.

Expect Mahomes to throw for over 1.5 passing TDs and be around his 260.5 passing yards prop.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets

Mahomes is once again in the Super Bowl.

He averaged 261.4 passing yards per game.

Mahomes threw for two or more passing TDs in nine of 16 games started.

He was sixth in passing yards and seventh in passing TDs this season.

Below are Mahomes’ Super Bowl prop bets.

Over 260.5 Passing Yards: -115

Over 1.5 Passing TDs: -135

Over 25.5 Passing Completions: -110

Over 36.5 Pass Attempts: -115

Over 0.5 Pass Interceptions: -130

Mahomes went over 260.5 passing yards in eight out of 16 games this season.

He threw more than 1.5 passing TDs in nine of 16 games.

Went over 25.5 pass completions in seven of 16 games.

Mahomes threw more than 36.5 pass attempts in 10 games this season.

He threw an interception in 11 of 16 games this season.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes is a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

He has already put himself in the GOAT conversation.

Mahomes is typically the main reason the Chiefs win games.

If Kansas City hopes to defeat a very good 49ers team, Mahomes will have to be his usual excellent self.

Mahomes is the favorite to win MVP and if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, Mahomes will likely be a three-time Super Bowl MVP.