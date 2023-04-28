What better way is there to open the long-awaited 2023 NFL Draft?

Especially when it is located in Kansas City, the home of the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The sky is clear, and huge crowds are everywhere.

Before the official start of the draft, there was yet another celebratory moment for the Super Bowl Champions.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce took turns handing off the Lombardi Trophy in front of an exhilarated crowd that is filled with fans dressed in red attire.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are in the house with the 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EAUf8eGBdK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023

The Draft Represents Hope And A Fresh Start

Hope for the future of fans’ favorite NFL teams is one of the best things about the draft.

Six years ago to the day, the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes, and the trajectory of the franchise changed instantly.

Six years ago today, the @Chiefs franchise changed forever with one draft pick… @PatrickMahomes. 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/eYxOhJNPVP — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2023

A fresh-faced Mahomes was a star from the get-go as the No. 10 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs are on the cusp of being a dynasty with two Super Bowl victories in three years.

Will the Chiefs continue to win?

With Mahomes and Kelce and Coach Andy Reid, there is no reason to think they cannot.

But it is worth noting that the AFC is the powerhouse conference in the NFL with young, explosive quarterback talent including Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Josh Allen.

No one knows what the future brings, but the Chiefs are clearly enjoying their moment of hosting the NFL Draft just two months after winning the Super Bowl.

Chiefs’ chants are expected throughout the three-day draft event, but it is on with the program.

The NFL Draft is finally underway with two quarterbacks selected, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud by the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans respectively.

