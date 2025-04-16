Patrick Peterson Retires After 13 NFL Seasons

Patrick Peterson is hanging it up after 13 seasons in the NFL. The former star defensive back returned as a member of the Arizona Cardinals for one day. That way, he was able to retire as a member of the team that drafted him. Peterson was honored at the team facility on Monday, April 14th, 2025. The team showed a video of his highlights and other tributes from former teammates which included Cardinals legends, Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer. Patrick Peterson has not shut the door on the game of football completely. He said himself that he just does not want to play anymore but would rather contribute in a different way.

“I wanna, you know, get behind the camera and be able to express my thoughts, input, being able to get the fans and viewers something that they may not know about the game,” Peterson explained during a celebratory news conference on Monday. “So, that’s what I want to do because I love the game still, dearly, and I still can play, but I do not want to play. So, let’s just get that out there — I can still play, but I do not want to play. I’m having a good time right now, enjoying my time with the family, golfing with my buddies, still traveling.”

Patrick Peterson finishes his career as one of the best, if not, the best cornerback to grace the field of the 2010’s.

Patrick Peterson Retires as a Member of the Arizona Cardinals

His Impact Throughout his Career

The Cardinals took Peterson with the fifth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He had a two-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings and spent his last season of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Where Peterson made a name for himself though was with the Arizona Cardinals. During his 10-year stint with the Cardinals, he logged 28 interceptions (including seven in the 2012 campaign), 91 passes defended, and 10 tackles for a loss. Peterson reflected fondly on his time in the league.

“I still can play, but I do not want to play. This is a young man’s game now,” The three-time All-Pro cornerback said. “You see all these grays on my chin now. I’m not — quite frankly, at my position, I’m not accepted anymore. I can live with that because at the end of the day, I had a great 13-year career. There’s no regrets. Me and my wife, we talked about this ever since I wasn’t able to be picked up last year. I’m perfectly fine with my decision. I’m very, very happy where I’m at in life and my career. My cement is dry now.”

Patrick Peterson will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. His legacy as one of the best cornerbacks the league has ever seen will be forever remembered.