Patrick Surtain II Wins Defensive Player of the Year

Denver Broncos star cornerback, Patrick Surtain II, took home 2024 AP Defensive Player of the Year honors at the NFL Honors on February 6th, 2025. The superstar defensive back beat out Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, Philadelphia’s Zack Baun, and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt. Surtain was the cornerstone of Denver’s defense this season and was a major reason they had a top-10 defensive unit. His impact as a corner is rare and it looks like he may have the potential to not only finish as the best defensive back in Denver history when his career is finished, but possibly as the best corner in NFL history.

Denver Broncos Cornerback, Patrick Surtain II, Claims AP Defensive Player of the Year Honors

Patrick Surtain’s Impressive Season

One look at Surtain’s numbers this year shows why he won the Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the 2024 campaign with numbers of four interceptions, 11 passes defended, one pick-six, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Not to mention, Surtain had a 10.1 percent target rate to go along with only allowing 5.3 yards per time targeted. He also allowed only 326 passing yards when opposing quarterbacks threw his way and only allowed two touchdowns for the whole season. Moreover, Surtain also only allowed a passer rating of 58.9. With numbers like these, it makes sense why Patrick Surtain II took home AP Defensive Player of the Year Honors for 2024. The future is certainly bright for the Mile High City and Broncos Country has to be excited.

His Potential

Patrick Surtain II has the opportunity to become the best defensive back in Denver history. The Broncos have a rich history of elite cornerbacks. Guys like Champ Bailey, Chris Harris Jr., Aqib Talib, and Louis Wright have helped paved the way for Patrick Surtain to excel at his position. Before his rookie year, Aqib Talib talked about Surtain’s potential and how he has the potential to etch his name into NFL history.

“He’s built for it, man,” Talib said. “He’s built for a starting left corner position. That number one corner gonna be on the left. He’s built for it. You can tell he grew up in football. I enjoy watching him play. He’s gonna have a great career. Great size, great speed, great ball skills. He’s built for it.”

The Denver Broncos have to be ecstatic about Surtain’s season. Especially since he will most likely be in the Mile High City for many more years.