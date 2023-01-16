Patrik Laine registers his 10th career NHL hat trick

Patrik Laine of Tampere, Finland registered his 10th career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. At the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Laine scored thrice as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3.

Laine is the second Blue Jackets player to register a hat trick in 2023. On January 7, rookie Kirill Marchenko of Barnaul, Russia scored thrice in a 4-3 Columbus win over Carolina Hurricanes.

Laine’s weekend hat trick

Laine opened the scoring at 12:47 of the first period from Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey and Jack Roslovic of Columbus, Ohio. He then put the Blue Jackets up 3-0 at 15:30 of the first period from Roslovic and Nick Blakenburg of Washington, Michigan. Laine’s hat trick was the game-winning goal at 1:32 of the second period from Gaudreau and Adam Boqvist of Falun, Sweden. At the time, the Blue Jackets went up 4-0. Detroit had three third period goals, but it was too little, too late,

Laine in 2022-23

Laine has 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points in 27 games this season. He was a -7 with 12 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 93 shots on goal, 10 faceoff wins, 13 blocked shots, 15 hits, six takeaways, and 19 giveaways.

Laine’s second hat trick with Columbus

This was Laine’s second hat trick with Columbus as his other eight hat tricks in his NHL career were with Winnipeg. On February 17, 2022, Laine scored thrice in a 7-4 Columbus win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Laine also had a five-goal game with the Winnipeg Jets. It came in an 8-4 Jets win over the St. Louis Blues on November 24, 2018.

Marchenko’s unique Cy Young caliber stat line

Meanwhile, Marchenko is still looking for his first NHL assist. He has already scored nine goals. The 22-year-old is a +3 with four penalty minutes, three power-play points, 29 shots on goal, one faceoff win, 12 blocked shots, 16 hits, 11 takeaways and four giveaways. It should be noted that John McKinnon of Guysborough, Nova Scotia had 13 goals with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1926-27 before registering his first NHL assist.