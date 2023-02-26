Welcome to the most thrilling time of the college basketball season, where every game is a do-or-die battle, and every possession could mean the difference between ecstasy and heartbreak. That’s right, folks, it’s conference tournament season, where teams put their seasons on the line for a chance to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

While college basketball’s blue bloods may steal the headlines, pay attention to the mid-majors. For these underdogs, the conference tournaments are everything. With only one or two bids up for grabs, every game is a high-stakes affair. And when the chips are down, these teams have proven time and time again that they’re not to be underestimated.

The ASUN Tournament tips off the action on Monday, with first-round games, played on campus sites. On Tuesday, the Horizon League, Patriot League, and Sun Belt Tournaments join the fray, each bringing their unique brand of excitement and drama. And as the week wears on, the stakes only get higher, culminating in the Ohio Valley crowning a champion on Saturday, followed by the ASUN, Big South, and Missouri Valley champions being decided on Sunday.

So grab your popcorn, clear your schedule, and get ready for an unforgettable ride. Because in conference tournament season, anything can happen, and the only thing guaranteed is drama.

Colgate Remains The Class Of the Conference

Colgate once again showed why it is the class of Patriot League basketball finishing 17-1 in the conference and 23-8 overall. Colgate has represented the Patriot league in each of the last three NCAA tournaments. Last year as a 14 seed, they gave 3-seed Wisconsin a legitimate scare but ultimately fell 67-60. As a 15-seed in 2019, they battled 2-seed Tennessee but also fell short 77-70.

It’s a squad with tournament mettle and could potentially be a nightmare matchup for a higher seed come NCAA tournament time. But first, they need to navigate this tough Patriot League bracket. Their only regular season conference loss came at American, who finished 7th in the league.