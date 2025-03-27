Patriots Agree to Three-Year Deal With Stefon Diggs

The New England Patriots are using their massive cap space to bring in weapons for their young quarterback, Drake Maye. The team has reportedly agreed to a deal with wideout, Stefon Diggs. The contract is for reportedly, three-years, $69 million. $26 million is guaranteed. Diggs spent last season with the Houston Texans and is still recovering from a season-ending ACL injury that occurred in Week Eight against the Indianapolis Colts. This raises some concerns considering Diggs is now 31-years of age. Still, Stefon Diggs can be a quality safety valve for Drake Maye. Especially since the Patriots are in desperate need of help at the wide receiver position.

New England Patriots, Stefon Diggs, Agree to Three-Year, $69 Million Deal

A New Weapon for Young Quarterback, Drake Maye

Despite a rough season for the New England Patriots, Drake Maye was one of the few bright spots for them last season. Unfortunately, there was a notable lack of production at the wideout position. Still, Maye was able to pass for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, and 6.7 yards gained per pass attempt in 13 games played. With a more consistent receiving core, these numbers would have been even better. Especially after the flashes of potential Maye showcased last year. Now, with Diggs in the fold, Drake Maye will have a legitimate number one option at his disposal.

Pros and Cons of Stefon Diggs Coming to New England

There are a few pros and cons of the Patriots bringing in Stefon Diggs. Diggs has shown at times in his career that he can be a bit temperamental, particularly when he’s frustrated with his role or the team’s performance. He was often force-fed the ball during his tenure with the Buffalo Bills which some could argue stagnated the offense. Not to mention, Diggs is coming off an ACL injury as alluded to earlier which could cause some concern from a durability standpoint.

Still, Stefon Diggs is one of the more dynamic wide receivers in the NFL. He will be an instant upgrade over what the Patriots currently have at the wide receiver position. Now, the Patriots will have a more balanced attack. They have a relatively underrated rushing attack as they had the 13th ranked rushing offense last season. However, their lack of a passing game made them one-dimensional too many times. By bringing in Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots are hoping to rectify this while they continue to develop Drake Maye.