Patriots Hire Bill O’Brien As New Offensive Coordinator

Bill O’Brien will make a return to the New England Patriots as their new offensive coordinator, which will be great news for Mac Jones…

The 53-year-old has spent his last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, and makes a highly anticipated return to the team where his NFL career begun back in 2007 as a coaching assistant.

Report: Patriots to reunite with Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator: https://t.co/3LMCqRwOWi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 24, 2023

In his first stint in New England, O’Brien worked his way up the ranks on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff to quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, spending three years there before moving on to head coach roles around the country, including Penn State for a year and then the Houston Texans for a six-year stay.

Belichick’s Patriots have had an underwhelming season, and have let their game slip away in some key areas such as red zone efficiency where they ranked 11th in the NFL with just 39 touchdowns in 63 trips.

O’Brien will fill a whole that was definitely in need of filling in Belichick’s offensive staff, and could be what Mac Jones needs to get back on track – which will certainly be one of O’Brien’s main tasks. The pair also know each other from Jones’ college days.

Alabama OC/QB coach Bill O’Brien has returned to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. O’Brien was a Patriots’ assistant coach from 2007-2011, and now returns to coach Mac Jones, whom he briefly worked with at Alabama. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2023

