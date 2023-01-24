NFL News and Rumors

Patriots Hire Bill O’Brien As New Offensive Coordinator

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
2 min read
Bill O Brien
Bill O’Brien will make a return to the New England Patriots as their new offensive coordinator, which will be great news for Mac Jones…

The 53-year-old has spent his last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, and makes a highly anticipated return to the team where his NFL career begun back in 2007 as a coaching assistant.

In his first stint in New England, O’Brien worked his way up the ranks on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff to quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, spending three years there before moving on to head coach roles around the country, including Penn State for a year and then the Houston Texans for a six-year stay.

Belichick’s Patriots have had an underwhelming season, and have let their game slip away in some key areas such as red zone efficiency where they ranked 11th in the NFL with just 39 touchdowns in 63 trips.

O’Brien will fill a whole that was definitely in need of filling in Belichick’s offensive staff, and could be what Mac Jones needs to get back on track – which will certainly be one of O’Brien’s main tasks. The pair also know each other from Jones’ college days.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community.
