Patriots QB Mac Jones could feature vs Packers on Sunday

In a surprising turn of events, New England Patriots QB Mac Jones has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game vs Green Bay Packers and is in line to play.

According to Mike Giardi, Jones was present at the Patriots practice facility today and participated in game planning. The QB has also told multiple teammates that he could still play on Sunday.

Per sources, Mac Jones is in the facility and participating in game planning. The #Patriots QB has to told multiple teammates to not count him out of this weekend's game at Green Bay, and is still operating as if he has a chance. Practice is scheduled for around 12:35 today. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 29, 2022

Just days ago, it was revealed that the 24-year-old had suffered a severe ankle sprain and could miss up to 6-8 weeks including surgery. According to head coach Bill Belichick, Jones’ status is ‘day-by-day’.

Q: Does Mac Jones have a high-ankle sprain? Bill Belichick: "What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? Day-by-day." — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) September 28, 2022

Jones completed 321 passing yards against Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens last weekend alongside tallying a first career rushing touchdown in a 26-37 loss.

