NFL News and Rumors

Patriots QB Mac Jones could feature vs Packers on Sunday

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
1 min read
1422877152.0
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

In a surprising turn of events, New England Patriots QB Mac Jones has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game vs Green Bay Packers and is in line to play.

According to Mike Giardi, Jones was present at the Patriots practice facility today and participated in game planning. The QB has also told multiple teammates that he could still play on Sunday.

Just days ago, it was revealed that the 24-year-old had suffered a severe ankle sprain and could miss up to 6-8 weeks including surgery. According to head coach Bill Belichick, Jones’ status is ‘day-by-day’.

Jones completed 321 passing yards against Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens last weekend alongside tallying a first career rushing touchdown in a 26-37 loss.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Brian Hoyer

Brian Hoyer Will Start For Patriots If Mac Jones Can’t Play Sunday

Author image Kyle Curran  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Injury Update On Baltimore Ravens’ Michael Pierce
Author image joshstedman  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
LamarJackson
NFL Fantasy Football Best Week 3 Performers | Lamar Jackson On Top Again
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 28 2022
NFL News and Rumors
THFC-pitch-retracting
WATCH : Tottenham Transform Stadium Into NFL Arena
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 28 2022
NFL News and Rumors
nbc_fnia_florio_lamarjackson_220908
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings – Cowboys, Jaguars Take HUGE Leap
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
GettyImages-1422841230-e1662932859939
Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers severe ankle sprain and could miss 6-8 weeks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 28 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans
Top five performers from week three of the 2022 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 27 2022
More News
Arrow to top