Patriots QB Mac Jones Could Miss Some Time After Injury Against Ravens

Kyle Curran
Mac Jones QB New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are likely to be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for some time after he was injured in their 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. 

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Jones is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s game, and is likely to miss some action.

Jones will have an MRI scan Monday, and Rapoport added that if the scan confirms the sprain, Jones will almost certainly be added to the injured reserve list.

The 24-year-old went 22 out of 33 for 321 yards and three interceptions before exiting as the team fell just short in a comeback bid against a strong Baltimore side.

The injured happened on an interception during one of the Pats’ final offensive plays of the game, after which Jones hopped the sideline, unable to put any weight at all on his injured leg. He was then seen in what looked to be a lot of pain and he needed helping down the stairs to the locker room.

It’s the second time in just three weeks that Jones has sustained an injury so late on in the game. He was dealing with back spasms in the Patriots’ season opening defeat against the Miami Dolphins.

NFL News and Rumors
