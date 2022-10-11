Patriots Running Back Damien Harris Out For Up To 3 Weeks

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris injured his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Ahead of the day Harris had a team-high 246 yards on 53 carries with an average of 4.6, and three touchdowns.

The Patriots went on to win the game 29-0.

Harris is expected to miss multiple games as he recovers, according to NLF insider Tom Pelissero.

#Patriots RB Damien Harris is likely to miss multiple games because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the #Lions, per source. Still getting tests, but the expectation is he'll be out for a bit. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

Harris still needs further tests to determine the full severity of the injury, but it sounds as if he will miss at least two weeks of action.

Rhamondre Stevenson will step up as New England’s top rusher in the meantime, and in Sunday’s game, Stevenson rushed for 161 yards on 25 carries, with a 6.4 average, and he also had one touchdown.