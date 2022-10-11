NFL News and Rumors

Patriots Running Back Damien Harris Out For Up To 3 Weeks

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
1 min read
Damien Harris
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris injured his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. 

Ahead of the day Harris had a team-high 246 yards on 53 carries with an average of 4.6, and three touchdowns.

The Patriots went on to win the game 29-0.

Harris is expected to miss multiple games as he recovers, according to NLF insider Tom Pelissero.

Harris still needs further tests to determine the full severity of the injury, but it sounds as if he will miss at least two weeks of action.

Rhamondre Stevenson will step up as New England’s top rusher in the meantime, and in Sunday’s game, Stevenson rushed for 161 yards on 25 carries, with a 6.4 average, and he also had one touchdown.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
colorado sports betting super bowl

Odell Beckham Jr Planning For Return Next Month

Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Wallere
Raiders TE Darren Waller Injured His Hamstring Monday Night
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Devante Adams
Devante Adams Facing Potential Suspension Following Push
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Kelce
Travis Kelce Makes History As Chiefs Complete Wild Comeback
Author image Kyle Curran  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 10 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Trev Lawrence
Doug Pederson Keeps The Faith In Jags and Trevor Lawrence
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 10 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Still The Only Undefeated Team In the NFL
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 10 2022
More News
Arrow to top