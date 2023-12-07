NFL News and Rumors

Patriots vs. Steelers: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90)

The New England Patriots (2-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) renew their rivalry in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for the Patriots vs. Steelers.

Patriots vs. Steelers Odds

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott
Dec 3, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are currently a 6-point favorite against the Patriots.

The total is at 30, the lowest over/under since 1993. No NFL total since 1930 has ever closed below 30.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet New England Patriots Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline +230 -275 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6 (-113) -6 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 30 (-107) Under 30 (-113) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Patriots vs. Steelers: Predictions And Picks

Under 30 (-113)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens
Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) celebrates a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars with his teammates during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The season from hell continues for the Patriots, with no signs of improvement. For fans who want a better draft pick, it’s an ideal situation. For the players on the team, all they can do is pray they stay healthy during this lost year.

Bailey Zappe is in line to start for the second straight week. Zappe completed 13 of 25 passes for 141 yards in a 6-0 loss to the Chargers in Week 13.

This Patriots offense will be without its best player, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who is sidelined with an ankle sprain. New England’s offense will also be without offensive lineman Riley Reiff and wide receivers Pop Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

The Pats’ offense is ranked last in scoring at 12.3 points per game. New England has not scored more than 17 points since Oct. 22. How is this offense expected to score in Pittsburgh against one of the toughest defenses in the NFL?

Frankly, the Steelers offense isn’t much better. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start for the injured Kenny Pickett. In relief of Pickett, Trubisky completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown in a Steelers’ 24-10 loss to the Cardinals last week.

Trubisky draws a New England defense that has been lights out lately, allowing 26 points combined in the last three games.

The Pats are 2-10 ATS this season. The Steelers offense still has many problems. If you like punting, make sure to watch this game. I’m staying away from the spread.

However, this game screams 13-10 in favor of the Steelers. Despite a historically low total, the under should hit.

Bet on Under 30 (-113) at BetOnline

Patriots vs. Steelers: Best Prop Bet

Bailey Zappe – Longest Completion – Under 29.5 (-115)

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4)
Dec 3, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks to throw against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots’ offense is one of the worst units in the league. With three of their most dynamic skill players out, which Patriot player can generate offense against the Steelers’ defense?

Honestly, the answer is no one. The Patriots are tied for the fewest amount of completions over 25 yards with 11.

Don’t expect the Patriots to run the “air raid” offense on Thursday. Expect a heavy dosage of running plays and short passes. I’m taking the under of 29.5 on Zappe’s longest completion.

Bet on Bailey Zappe – Longest Completion – Under 29.5 (-115) at BetOnline
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
