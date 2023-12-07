The New England Patriots (2-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) renew their rivalry in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for the Patriots vs. Steelers.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Patriots vs. Steelers Odds

The Steelers are currently a 6-point favorite against the Patriots.

The total is at 30, the lowest over/under since 1993. No NFL total since 1930 has ever closed below 30.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Patriots vs. Steelers: Predictions And Picks

Under 30 (-113)

The season from hell continues for the Patriots, with no signs of improvement. For fans who want a better draft pick, it’s an ideal situation. For the players on the team, all they can do is pray they stay healthy during this lost year.

Bailey Zappe is in line to start for the second straight week. Zappe completed 13 of 25 passes for 141 yards in a 6-0 loss to the Chargers in Week 13.

This Patriots offense will be without its best player, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who is sidelined with an ankle sprain. New England’s offense will also be without offensive lineman Riley Reiff and wide receivers Pop Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

The Pats’ offense is ranked last in scoring at 12.3 points per game. New England has not scored more than 17 points since Oct. 22. How is this offense expected to score in Pittsburgh against one of the toughest defenses in the NFL?

Steelers’ RB Najee Harris didn’t practice this week due to a knee injury and he is listed for Thursday night as questionable. https://t.co/pXiGz52H20 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2023

Frankly, the Steelers offense isn’t much better. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start for the injured Kenny Pickett. In relief of Pickett, Trubisky completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown in a Steelers’ 24-10 loss to the Cardinals last week.

Trubisky draws a New England defense that has been lights out lately, allowing 26 points combined in the last three games.

The Pats are 2-10 ATS this season. The Steelers offense still has many problems. If you like punting, make sure to watch this game. I’m staying away from the spread.

However, this game screams 13-10 in favor of the Steelers. Despite a historically low total, the under should hit.

Patriots vs. Steelers: Best Prop Bet

Bailey Zappe – Longest Completion – Under 29.5 (-115)

The Patriots’ offense is one of the worst units in the league. With three of their most dynamic skill players out, which Patriot player can generate offense against the Steelers’ defense?

Honestly, the answer is no one. The Patriots are tied for the fewest amount of completions over 25 yards with 11.

Don’t expect the Patriots to run the “air raid” offense on Thursday. Expect a heavy dosage of running plays and short passes. I’m taking the under of 29.5 on Zappe’s longest completion.