Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers: ‘I’m feeling better,’ expects to play Sunday

New England Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers says he is feeling better and is in line to play on Sunday in a tough test against the Green Bay Packers.

Meyers, 25, missed last week’s 26-37 loss at the hands of a brilliant Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury but is set to give his side a huge boost ahead of Sunday’s primetime clash in Wisconsin.

"I'm feeling better. A lot better." Jakobi Meyers gives health update after missing last Sunday's game vs. the #Ravens pic.twitter.com/9I3WODtoKY — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) September 28, 2022

The Ravens game marked the first time being ruled out with injury in the player’s history with the Patriots after joining in 2019 following four years at North Carolina State University.

Meyers has recorded the third-most contested catches so far this season (three), behind only Mike Williams and Michael Thomas.

Jakobi Meyers has run 918 routes since the start of 2020. 43 receivers have run 900+ routes during that time. Here are the ones with both a higher target and yard per route run rate than Jakobi Meyers: Davante Adams

Cooper Kupp

Stefon Diggs

Justin Jefferson

Tyreek Hill — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) September 23, 2022

