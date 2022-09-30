News

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers: ‘I’m feeling better,’ expects to play Sunday

Joe Lyons
New England Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers says he is feeling better and is in line to play on Sunday in a tough test against the Green Bay Packers.

Meyers, 25, missed last week’s 26-37 loss at the hands of a brilliant Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury but is set to give his side a huge boost ahead of Sunday’s primetime clash in Wisconsin.

The Ravens game marked the first time being ruled out with injury in the player’s history with the Patriots after joining in 2019 following four years at North Carolina State University.

Meyers has recorded the third-most contested catches so far this season (three), behind only Mike Williams and Michael Thomas.

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors
Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
