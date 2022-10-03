Paul Chryst Fired From Wisconsin Badgers After Illinois Game

Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst was fired after the team’s loss to Illinois on Sunday. The Badgers started the season 2-3 and the program it was time to move on from Chryst and start afresh.

Chryst’s record

The Wisconsin Badgers started this season 2-3, and after getting blown out by Illinois in a game where they were favored, they decided to fire head coach Paul Chryst. Chryst’s record at Wisconsin is not to be sniffed at. His overall record since he undertook the role in 2015 was 67-26.

Chryst won three Big Ten West division titles but could never quite capture the conference championship. However, he did win six bowl games during his tenure including a Cotton Bowl and and an Orange Bowl. Additionally, his Badgers teams finished in the top 25 of the AP poll in four seasons with a high of number seven in 2017.

AD looks to get over the hump

The performances and results have somewhat plateaued over the last couple of seasons and this is likely what led to Chryst’s demise. Badgers athletic director Chris McIntosh said that he was ‘incredibly optimistic’ for the future of the program.

“It’s a big decision and it’s got implications that are not lost on me, but really, really thankful to have been able to work side by side with Coach Chryst through some incredibly exhilarating, positive moments, and some tough ones like today,” AD McIntosh said.

He added, “It’s my role to have the position of our program always on my mind. We just reached a point where today I felt was the right time to make that decision. It’s not one I take lightly. It’s an incredibly tough day for us all. But I’m incredibly optimistic that today is the first day of the future of this program.”

Paul Chryst’s buyout is believed to be in excess of $16 million if fired without cause.

The move apparently did not prove popular with the players. Running back Braelon Allen tweeted, “Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a part of this team.”

Jim Leonhard appointed

The interim head coach role has been handed to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Leonhard played ten seasons in the NFL and has been in his position at Wisconsin since 2017. There is no word on who the full time replacement will be just yet, but Leonhard has the first crack at nailing down the position.

The Badgers take on Northwestern on Saturday.