Pavel Dorofeyev records second career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Vegas Golden Knights left winger Pavel Dorofeyev of Nizhny Tagil, Russia recorded his second National Hockey League career hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a convincing 5-1 Golden Knights win over the Boston Bruins from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

How and when did Dorofeyev score three times?

Dorofeyev opened the scoring at 9:19 of the second period on the power-play. Americans Jack Eichel of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts and defenseman Noah Hanifin of Boston, Massachusetts recorded the assists. For Hanifin, he is second on the Golden Knights in scoring among defensemen. He now has 34 points (nine goals and 25 assists), and is only behind Shea Theodore of Langley, British Columbia, who leads Vegas with 48 points among blueliners. Theodore has seven goals and 41 assists for 48 points.

Dorofeyev then scored the game-winning goal with 50 seconds left in the second period to put the Golden Knights up 2-0. Canadian defenseman Alex Pietrangelo of King City, Ontario and Brandon Saad of Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania had the assists. Dorofeyev’s third goal of the game came at 10:21 of the third period from Saad and Hanifin to put the Golden Knights up 4-1.

Dorofeyev’s first NHL hat trick

Dorofeyev scored all three of Vegas’s goals on January 14, 2025. It came in a 5-3 Golden Knights loss to the Nashville Predators.

Dorofeyev in 2024-25

Dorofeyev has 30 goals and 16 assists for 46 points. He is a -3 with 26 penalty minutes, 16 power-play points, five game-winning goals, 205 shots on goal, three face-off wins, 32 blocked shots, 24 hits, 18 takeaways, and 41 giveaways. In a quirky statistic, Dorofeyev leads the Golden Knights with 30 goals, but is only fifth in team scoring.

Leading the Pacific

The Golden Knights are at 40 wins, 20 regulation losses and eight losses in extra time for 88 points. They lead the Edmonton Oilers by three points in the Pacific Division. Edmonton will be without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl over the next week with injuries.

