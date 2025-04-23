Payton Pritchard Named Sixth Man of the Year

Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics, has had a career year. It has paid off as he is the newest Sixth Man of the Year for the NBA. Pritchard has become a key staple of Boston’s talented rotation. He is one of the deadliest shooters in the Association and set a record for three-point shots made off the bench (246). The Celtics already have a deep crop of talent, which is a major reason they won the NBA Finals last year, but Payton Pritchard is the glue that keeps their second unit together. Most of the voters realized this and it is a big reason why he is the newest Sixth Man of the Year.

Payton Pritchard Named NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Payton Pritchard’s Season

Not many NBA peers could have predicted the improvement Payton Pritchard was going to showcase this year. He tallied a career-best 14.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.8 total rebounds per game in 28.4 minutes played per contest. The Celtics guard scored 1,079 points off the bench. Pritchard also logged a three-point shooting percentage of 40.7 percent to go along with a field goal percentage of 47.2 percent.

Moreover, the former Oregon Duck averaged an offensive rating of 131 to pair with a player efficiency rating of 17.6. Furthermore, Pritchard also logged a true shooting percentage of 63.3 percent, an offensive box plus/minus rating of +3.4, and an offensive win-share total of +6.1. While Pritchard may not be the star player of the Celtics, he has certainly proven to be one of the more important role players for Boston this season. The NBA world will soon find out if this will translate into a second title in a row for the storied organization.

Can the Celtics Repeat as Champions?

Per FanDuel, the Boston Celtics have odds of +185 to repeat as champions. They currently trail the Oklahoma City Thunder (+170 odds) in this regard. Now that the core has championship experience coupled with continuity and familiarity, one should not discount Boston’s chances. Yes, they are in a weaker Eastern Conference.

However, they have proven time and time again that they can compete with the best of the Western Conference. The Celtics were 22-8 against the West this season. There are a few concerns about the health of their star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum right now. Still, this Celtics squad is deep enough to carry the load for a few playoff games if called upon. Much of that can be attributed to Payton Pritchard. With all of this in mind, one should not be surprised if Boston becomes the first repeat NBA champion since the late 2010’s.