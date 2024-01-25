NFL News and Rumors

Peacock’s Exclusive NFL Playoff Game Between Chiefs and Dolphins Generates $17 Million in Revenue

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) carries the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5)

The exclusive streaming of the NFL AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform marked a significant milestone in sports broadcasting, generating a staggering $17 million in revenue.

NBC Gamble to Exclusive Stream Wild Card Game Pays Dividends

The decision to exclusively stream this high-profile game was a bold move by NBCUniversal, reflecting a strategic shift towards embracing digital platforms for sports broadcasting.

The game, which ended in a 26-7 victory for the Chiefs, attracted an average audience of 23 million viewers, making it the most-streamed event in U.S. history and accounting for 30% of internet traffic during its airing.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Attracts 2.8 Million New Subscribers

The success of this event was not just in viewership but also in subscriber acquisition. Peacock saw an estimated 2.8 million new sign-ups over the NFL Wild Card Game weekend, a figure that represents the largest subscriber acquisition moment ever recorded.

This surge in subscriptions was unparalleled, exceeding the sign-ups seen for past Super Bowls and other major streaming events.

Big Money for NBCUniversal

The financial implications of this game were profound for NBCUniversal. Peacock reportedly invested around $110 million for the exclusive rights to the game, a gamble that paid off handsomely. The revenue at Peacock’s streaming service rose 56.5% from the previous year, surpassing $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

The game’s streaming success not only highlights the popularity of NFL content but also demonstrates the potential for streaming services to become major players in live sports broadcasting. The Chiefs vs. Dolphins game’s performance on Peacock could pave the way for more sports content to be distributed through streaming platforms, further altering the sports media landscape.

This historic event, therefore, marked not only a triumph for NBCUniversal and Peacock but also signaled a transformative moment in the broader landscape of sports broadcasting.

NFL News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

